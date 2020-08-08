Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Mamelodi Sundowns will be the home team in a Nedbank Cup semi-final match against Bidvest Wits in Soweto.

The Brazilians are chasing a domestic treble this season having already bagged the Telkom Knockout Cup title in December 2019.

Securing a place in the final would mean Pitso Mosimane is on track to achieve the record that is still held by Orlando Pirates - winning three domestic trophies in a single campaign.

But they will have to work hard to achieve that as Wits, who have been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi, will want to bow out in style as they will not exist beyond the current season.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits Date Saturday, August 8 Time 19:15 SA time

The match will be live on SABC 1 and SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC1/SS4

Both teams will miss their key players for this encounter due to either injury, suspension or lockdown regulations.

As confirmed by Wits coach Gavin Hunt, Elias Pelembe hasn't been able to travel from Mozambique due to the flight restrictions imposed by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the lockdown.

Ricardo Goss, Brendon Petersen and Thabang Monare are also not available for this crucial encounter.

Goss, who is on his way to the Brazilians, is currently serving a five-match ban for pushing a match official while Petersen and Monare are struggling with injuries.

This means Brighton Mhlongo is likely to crack the nod between the sticks against Sundowns.

Hunt will put his faith on the likes of Deon Hotto, Gift Motupa and Thulani Hlatshwayo for this match - the trio has played a huge role in getting Wits where they are in this competition.

Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane has already lamented the absence of the likes of Mauricio Affonso, Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca.

Affonso is still stuck in Uruguay as he cannot travel back into the country due to lockdown regulations.

Furthermore, Gaston Sirino will watch from the stands as his teammates take to the field after being slapped with a two-match ban for assaulting Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman in September 2019.

