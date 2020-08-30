Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face relegation-threatened side Baroka FC in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Sunday evening.

The Brazilians will be looking to maintain their league title charge following their two consecutive wins over Lamontville Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs.

A victory for Pitso Mosimane's side against Baroka will take them to the top of the league standings if leaders, Chiefs fail to secure a win over Bidvest Wits earlier on the day.

However, Sundowns will take on a wounded Baroka side winless in their last three league matches, including a defeat Chippa United in their most recent game.

Coach Dylan Kerr is under pressure to guide his side to a win which would take 15th-placed Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele out of the relegation zone with two matches left.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC Date Sunday, August 30 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

Sundowns are expected to be without Thapelo Morena, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury, while Denis Onyango is doubtful as he has been nursing a quad injury.

Mosimane is expected to keep faith in Kennedy Mweene with the Zambian goalkeeper having excelled in the absence of Onyango by keeping two successive clean sheets.

All eyes will be on Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino, who have been in good form for the Tshwane giants lately and they will be keen to inspire their team to a win over Baroka



Meanwhile, Baroka will be missing the services of their captain and first-choice goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who will be serving a one-match suspension.

His void is most likely to be filled by Ayanda Dlamini, with the 28-year-old shot-stopper having played two league games this season with Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele recording a win and a defeat.

Kerr is most likely to give the goalscoring responsibility to Evidence Makgopa after the 20-year-old striker netted three goals in five league matches and he could be key to a much-needed win over Sundowns.

