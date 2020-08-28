Mamelodi Sundowns are underdogs in the PSL title race - Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane has warned that Mamelodi Sundowns only reduced the points in the PSL title race but there's still the issue of goal difference which could affect their chances of beating Kaizer Chiefs to the crown.

The Brazilians narrowly edged out Amakhosi 1-0 in Thursday's top-of-the-table clash at Orlando Stadium and subsequently moved level on 53 points with them.

However, Chiefs remained at the summit of the log due to their superior goal difference of +21 compared to Sundowns' goal difference of +16 going into the final three league matches.

As a result, Mosimane reiterated that the league title is still Amakhosi's to lose, adding that it's not in Sundowns' hands.

"We have reduced the points but in football, there are goals. So, we have not reduced the goals," Mosimane told the media.

"So, the championship is not in our hands. I am still saying, the championship is in Kaizer Chiefs' hands to lose, not us. We are underdogs. We are chasing and they are leading," he said.

While the win against Chiefs was important, Mosimane said it didn't mean that Sundowns have already clinched the league title, stating that both teams have tough fixtures ahead of them this weekend.

"I have been long in this championship race. You've got to grow proper and respond to what is happening. If you going to get excited like now we won the match, you think you won the league, we haven’t won the league. There is more stress, there is more pressure for everybody; for us and for Chiefs," he continued.

Chiefs take on Bidvest Wits while Sundowns will be at home against Polokwane City on Sunday.

"Chiefs have got stress against Wits. We also have stress against Polokwane City."

"So, we have been in this game for long and my players have been there and we have been to Champions League. I mean we have to respond. We have got the right mentality for this (the title race) and we have been going for the championship for the last six to seven years.

He added: "We have the culture, we have the mentality, and we know what to do."

Sundowns were seen having with 10 players behind the ball in the latter stages of their match against Chiefs, and Mosimane admitted results are more important than good football at this stage of the campaign.

"Are we playing very well? No. Are we looking like Mamelodi Sundowns? No. But do we want to fight for the title? Yes.

"So, we will do what we need to do to win the title, not what we need to do to show that we can do much better or whatever - this is not the time, and it’s the time to win the championship," concluded the Kagiso-born mentor.