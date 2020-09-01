Mamelodi Sundowns issue injury update on five stars ahead of Polokwane City clash

Ahead of a must-win Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against Polokwane City on Wednesday, Mamelodi Sundowns could be without key players such as midfielders Sibusiso Vilakazi, Andile Jali, both and Gaston Sirino are suffering from hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

The Brazilians have also announced that defender Mosa Lebusa has a hamstring, striker Phakamani Mahlambi has sustained an ankle, and are also set to undergo scans to determine their injuries and whether they will be available or not.

Moreover, the reigning PSL champions have also confirmed goalkeeper Denis Onyango and midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee are progressing well from their injuries.

“The strenuous schedule after the return of football has hit Mamelodi Sundowns and after the game against Baroka we can confirm that the following players will be going for scans to determine the extent of their injuries,” read a statement from Sundowns.

“Vilakazi: knee injury, Jali: hamstring strain, Lebusa: hamstring strain, Sirino: ankle injury, Phakamani: ankle injury.

“Onyango is nursing a hip injury and Coetzee’s calf strain is on the mend – the two players have shown signs of improvement.”

‘Vila’ was a victim of a dangerous tackle against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele’s Tshidiso Patjie at Dobsonville Stadium and did not finish the clash.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops are licking their wounds following a 1-0 loss against relegation-threatened Baroka on Sunday evening.

Despite the defeat, Sundowns remain second on the log table with 53 points from 28 matches and are deadlocked with Kaizer Chiefs, but Amakhosi enjoy a superior goal difference.

Should the key players fail to recover in time to face Rise and Shine at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the Tshwane giants will be crippled and that could be a blow to their league title defence ambitions.

On the other hand, Amakhosi will also be looking to return to winning ways at Orlando Stadium after succumbing to a 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits on Sunday afternoon.

Manager Ernst Middendorp and his men will be hoping to beat Chippa United, who just like Polokwane, are aiming for three points to save their PSL status.

With both teams, Sundowns and Chiefs gunning for victories, a loss to either side could potentially decide the title race heading to the final round of matches on Saturday.