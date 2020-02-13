Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation renames itself to honor Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation announced Thursday it is making a major change to honor his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s memory.

Going forward, the organization will be known as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to carry on Gianna’s legacy.

In commemoration of Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The Foundation exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy in youth sports and beyond. For more, please visit: https://t.co/M00EQpQDCo pic.twitter.com/WEStJpeYd7 — Mamba Sports Academy (@MambaSportsHQ) February 13, 2020

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” Vanessa Bryant, Gianna’s mother, said in an Instagram post. “Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation’s stated mission is creating a positive impact through sports as part of the Mamba Sports Academy. The MambaOnThree Fund has also been created to support the families of the other victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private ceremony last week in Corona Del Mar, California, and a public memorial service is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The date carries clear meaning for the two as a combination of their jersey numbers.

Gianna Bryant's memory will be part of her father's foundation. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

