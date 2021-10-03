Mamata Banerjee wins prestige battle in Bhabanipur bypoll; Priyanka Tibrewal blames BJP's defeat on 'fake voters'

Mamata Banerjee on Sunday won the crucial Bhabanipur bypoll in West Bengal, a victory that was both a prestige battle as well as crucial for her to retain the chief minister's post.

The TMC supremo registered a thumping victory by a record margin of 58,835 votes, eight percent higher compared to her performance in 2011 polls, when she won by 54,213 votes from the constituency.

After claiming victory from her home turf, Banerjee said, "It is a victory against the conspiracy which was hatched to defeat me from Nandigram. I thank the people of Bhabanipur for giving me such a huge mandate."

"This is my third victory from Bhabanipur. In 2011, I won the bypoll by a margin of over 54,000 votes. In 2016 Assembly polls, I had won by a margin of over 26,000 votes. This time the margin has gone over 58,000 votes. So, I have broken my own record," the TMC chief said.

Bagging a win with an unprecedented margin in Bhabanipur, where at the end of 20th round of counting votes TMC was ahead with more than 56,300 votes, Banerjee said she felt "freshly inspired to work more for people."

"We have won in each and every ward. I am satisfied because Bhabanipur has shown the way. All eyes were trained on this seat. I have been freshly inspired to work more for the people. I will not show V sign, I will show 3 finger sign because I am not contesting alone, my colleagues in Jangipur and Samserganj are also winning comfortably," Banerjee said after her poll win.

Around 46% of people here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/INNblPQYEv " ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Her victory just five days ahead of Durga Puja brought festive cheer to Bhabanipur as TMC supporters celebrated with green-coloured 'gulal'.

Posters idolising Banerjee as hindu diety Durga crop up

The idolisation of Banerjee as Durga and being projected as the only leader capable of fighting the BJP from making inroads in the state isn't new. The frequent comparisons with hindu deity Durga are a steady fodder for the local political reportage. But on Sunday, a fresh series of posters after her stellar show in stronghold Bhabanipur were noteworthy.

From creating an actual Durga-like idol for upcoming poll season, to depicting many hands at one of Banerjee's portraits, the efforts to strike a resemblance are hardly subtle.

In an obvious political dig after the results were announced, the TMC cadre put up a poster outside her residence calling her "Modi-Shah-mardini", coined after the diety's another name, Mahishasurmardini, which means the destroyer of asura king Mahishasur.

Meanwhile BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, who lost to Banerjee, dubbed herself "man of the match" saying "because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes."

Tibrewal, a lawyer and a long-time resident of the constituency, blamed "fake voters" for BJP's defeat. "If people were allowed to vote, the result would have been different. Even I got hold of fake voters on the polling day. In several booths, polls were rigged. But I will admit that our organisation was weak in Bhabanipur. We have to improve this," she said.

I am 'Man of the Match' of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work: Bhabanipur BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal pic.twitter.com/pAiQMutcHi " ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Earlier in the day, Banerjee's lead and a notably deserted BJP office in Kolkata spurred TMC leaders to already celebrate their leader's win.

While party cadre was seen celebrating on the ground, despite an ECI order directing otherwise, senior leadership took to Twitter to mark the occassion.

Wishes pour in from TMC leaders

From Firhad Hakim to Kunal Ghosh, TMC leaders congratulate the party chief after she claimed victory from her home turf.

This moment is the most special moment for each and every single person in #Bengal who firmly stood beside #MamataBanerjee in her journey, through thick and thin! People of Bhabanipur have chosen the leader of this nation, come 2024!#MamataBanerjeeForBhabanipur " FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) October 3, 2021

Didi is Didi. Shouting Bhabi can't be any alternative. You can make some illusions by reflecting drama through media. But those nuisance activities don't make impact upon serious citizens. So, advanced congrats to @MamataOfficial for a huge expected victory. " Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) October 3, 2021

