Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhabanipur Bypoll With Record Margin Of Over 58,000 Votes

Kolkata, October 3: West Bengal Chief Minister on Sunday won the Bhabanipur Bypoll with a record margin of 58,832 votes. Mamata Banerjee defeated her nearest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Priyanka Tibrewal. The West Bengal Chief Minister received over 82,000 votes, while over 25,000 votes were polled to Tibrewal. CPIM candidate Srijib Biswas came at the third spot. Bypoll Results 2021 Live News Updates.

By winning the assembly bypoll, Banerjee has been able to retain the CM's chair. TMC supporters celebrated Banerjee's victory outside her residence. The West Bengal CM thanked people of Bhabanipur after her record victory. She said, "Around 46 percent of people here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me." West Bengal Assembly By-Polls 2021: Manobashini Chakrabarty, 90-Year-Old Woman, Casts Her Vote in Bhabanipur.

Banerjee alleged that after the assembly elections in the state, the Centre was trying to destabalise her government. She stated, "Since the elections started in Bengal, Central Govt hatched conspiracies to remove us (from power). I was hurt in my feet so that I don't contest the polls. I am grateful to the public for voting for us & to ECI for conducting polls within 6 months."

Statement By Mamata Banerjee:

— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Notably, she had to contest the Bhabanipur bypoll as she had lost the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram. Adhikari had defeated Banerjee with a margin of over 28,000 votes.

Notably, The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also leading from Samserganj and Jangipur assembly constituencies. The TMC had fielded Amirul Islam and Zakir Hussain from Samserganj and Jangipur seats, respectively. In the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the TMC had won 213 seats, while the BJP managed to win only 77 seats. If the TMC remains victorious in all the three assembly seats, its effective strength in the state assembly will increase to 216.

Meanwhile, In the Pipili by-election in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal's (BJD's) Rudra Pratap Mamarathy is leading with close to 9,000 votes. BJP fielded Ashrit Pattanayak, and Congress gave a ticket to Mohammed Moquim from the Pipili assembly constituency. Notably, the by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.