Mamata Banerjee to Take Oath as MLA on 7 October; Governor Dhankar Invited

After her massive victory in the Bhabhanipur bypoll, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take oath in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, 7 October, West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said on Monday.

He also stated that they have requested state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to attend the oath-taking ceremony, according to news agency ANI.

In response, Dhankhar tweeted that he would take a call on attending the CM’s oath-taking after the gazetting of the bye-elections result.

Banerjee's Record-Breaking Victory at Bhabhanipur

Banerjee on Sunday won the Bhabanipur bypoll after defeating BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal by over 58,000 votes; thus retaining her position as the chief minister of the state.

Shortly after her win, Banerjee thanked her voters, as well as the Election Commission of India. She also said:

""Around 46% of people here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengalis. They all have voted for me. People of West Bengal are watching Bhabanipur, which has inspired me."" - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

The Bhabhanipur by-poll was crucial for Banerjee’s position as the chief minister. After losing the seat at Nandigram, she had to become a member of the state legislature by 5 November to secure her position as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

After her victory, Banerjee claimed that the Centre had hatched conspiracies to remove TMC from power ever since the elections started in West Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI.)

