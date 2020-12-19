Mamata Banerjee will be 'left alone', says Amit Shah in West Bengal rally; Suvendu Adhikari, nine other MLAs join BJP

Launching multiple attacks at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Union home minister Amit Shah said Saturday that the West Bengal chief minister will be left alone by the time the state Assembly elections are held next year.

Shah's remarks came on Saturday in the backdrop of a chain of resignations from the TMC this week, including former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP at the former BJP chief's presence.

"Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee. Didi, this is just the beginning. By the time elections come, you will be left all alone," Shah said at a rally in Paschim Medinipur.

He also claimed that the BJP will "form the next government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats" in the 294-member Assembly, NDTV reported.

Suvendu is the MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district. He was the face of the Nandigram movement that catapulted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee to power in 2011. The Adhikari family wields considerable influence in at least 40-45 assembly segments in West Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, parts of Birbhum " mainly in the Jungle Mahal region and areas in minority-dominated Murshidabad district.

Suvendu had resigned from the Trinamool Congress earlier this week, besides giving up his position as state transport minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet. He has also resigned as an MLA but it has not been accepted yet.

Adhikari claimed that the TMC came into existence because of the saffron party.

"The BJP, which is the biggest political party in the world, talks of nationalism and pluralism. West Bengal is not a personal fiefdom of any political party. And the TMC talks of insider and outsider to divide the people. How dare they call Amit Shah Ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya, outsiders? All of us are Indians," he said.

"We have to end the 10 years of misrule and nepotism of the TMC. We have to ensure that the BJP forms government in West Bengal so that the people of the state gets the benefit of developmental politics of Narendra Modiji. The TMC will come second, and BJP will emerge as the winner," he said.

The former minister alleged that the TMC wants to divide the state on the lines of "insider and outsider". "Shame on the TMC for such narrow politics," the leader said as the crowd roared.

Adhikari accused the TMC, with which he had ended his two-decade-old relationship two days ago, of being a party of traitors, which had forgotten the role played by the BJP during its formation in 1998.

"I am being called a traitor by those (TMC leaders) who themselves are traitors. Had the BJP not been there, the TMC would have never come into existence. Had TMC not received the blessings of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, none of the TMC leaders would have dared to step outside their homes in the next assembly polls," he said.

Reaching out to district BJP leaders, Adhikari said he has joined the saffron camp to work for people and the party.

"I joined the BJP to work for the people. Please do not think that I came to the party to boss old-timers around. I will work as a local BJP worker," he said.

"Whatever I do, I do it with dedication. When I was in the TMC, I had given the call to remove the BJP. Now that I have joined the BJP, I give the call to oust the TMC," he said.

Meanwhile, Shah also accused the TMC of indulging in "narrow politics of regionalism". Paying tribute to revolutionary Khudiram Bose, he said the freedom fighter "is as much a pride for the whole of India as he is of Bengal".

Garlanding the statue of Khudiram at the freedom fighter's ancestral residence, Shah said that Bose has inspired the youths of the country with his slogan 'Vande Mataram' while he was hanged by the British in 1908 at the age of 18.

"I want to tell those who are doing narrow politics in Bengal that Khudiram Bose is as much a pride of India as he is of Bengal," he said.

He said that freedom fighter Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, who gave his life for the country, was also as much a son of Uttar Pradesh as he was of Bengal.

Shah said that those brave sons of the country who fought and made great sacrifices for Independence together "could never have imagined such narrow politics of regionalism".

Maintaining that the country can never forget the contributions of Bengal, and its brave men in the freedom struggle, Shah said that the future generations will be inspired to work for the cause of the nation by the supreme sacrifice made by Khudiram Bose.

"With Geeta in his hands, Khudiram Bose had walked up the podium where he was hanged," the BJP leader said, remembering one of the youngest freedom fighters to have been executed by the British imperialists.

Shah said that Bose was so popular among the people that some weavers had started weaving his name on clothes, which became an inspiration for the youths of Bengal to join the freedom movement.

Arriving at the ancestral house of Khudiram after landing at Midnapore town from Kolkata in a helicopter, the home minister greeted the revolutionary's family members with shawls and mementos.

"I am having the feeling of a new consciousness on having had the opportunity to have touched this sacred soil on my forehead," he said.

