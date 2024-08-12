Mamardashvili OPEN to Reds switch, Beier heading to Dortmund: Liverpool transfer news today

Liverpool are yet to make a summer signing, but captain Virgil van Dijk believes the club will “do the right thing for us” in the transfer market.

“Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go,” said the Dutchman after his side beat Sevilla 4-1 on Sunday.

That said, much of the transfer talk around Liverpool over the weekend centred around outgoings.

Trey Nyoni, Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool FC news recap: BIG friendly win, Trent SHOWDOWN talks, Doak for SALE?by Daryl Finch

Liverpool youngster sets a UNIQUE club record that may never be brokenby Daryl Finch

5 things spotted during Liverpool's BORE DRAW against Las Palmasby Daryl Finch

Here is a recap of the latest transfer rumours from Monday 12 August.

Georgia goalkeeper 'open' to Reds switch

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool’s interest in Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili is genuine.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

ESP: Valencia CF v Real Madrid - La Liga EA Sports VALENCIA, SPAIN - MARCH 2: Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF during the match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid of La Liga EA Sports on March 2, 2024 at Mestlla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Samuel Carreno Copyright: xSamuelxCarrenox SAM_8565A

The goalkeeper, who starred for Georgia at Euro 2024, is very interested in joining the Reds, Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

What's more, the 23-year-old is open to being sent out on loan and everything points towards a deal being completed this summer.

Max Beier snapped up by Dortmund

One player Liverpool won't be signing this summer is Max Beier. The Hoffenheim and Germany forward has decided to join Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for West Ham-bound Niclas Füllkrug.

Maximilian Beier Hoffenheim Germany

Florian Plettenberg makes the claim, saying the move will cost the Champions League runners-up around £25m. Only a medical stands in the way and things should all be officially confirmed before long.

Alexander-Arnold set for showdown talks

Liverpool are reportedly planning to hold talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold next week, but a new contract will not be the only topic on the agenda.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

According to CaughtOffside, while a new contract for the full-back is a high priority for the club, Alexander-Arnold will speak with coach Arne Slot about his role going forward, having been used as a central midfielder by Gareth Southgate as England reached the final of Euro 2024 earlier in the summer.

Bobby Clark set for unexpected permanent switch

In news that comes as a massive surprise to many, Liverpool are on the verge of allowing one of their most promising young players to leave on a permanent basis.

Bobby Clark Liverpool

Bobby Clark Liverpool

DaveOCKOP claims that Bobby Clark is on the verge of a permanent transfer to RB Salzburg. The young midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season at Liverpool last year but it appears he'll move to the club managed by former Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

Reds could sell Ben Doak - if the price is right

Liverpool are also reportedly open to selling Ben Doak, another of their biggest prospects, this summer - if the club feels the offer reflects his potential.

Football - Pre-season Friendly - Liverpool FC v Union Deportiva Las Palmas LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 11, 2024: Liverpool s Ben Doak during a behind closed doors pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Union Deportiva Las Palmas FC at Anfield. Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda LIVERPOOL Anfield MERSEYSIDE ENGLAND PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xDavidxRawcliffex P2024-08-11-Liverpool_Las_Palmas-29

While a loan is the most likely option, surprisingly, the club may be open to a straight sale if someone comes in with the right money.

5 things spotted during Liverpool's BORE DRAW against Las Palmasby Daryl Finch

Luis Diaz, Liverpool vs Sevilla

5 things we learned from Liverpool’s BRILLIANT 4-1 win vs Sevillaby Alex Caple

Martin Zubimendi Spain 2024

Five reasons why Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi is EXACTLY like Xabi Alonsoby Bence Bocsak