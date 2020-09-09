MamaMancini's to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Tuesday, September 15th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, will release financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2020, after market close on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Management will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264

Conference ID: 10147782



Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through September 22, 2020. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10147782.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Investor Relations:

Luke Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

