MamaMancini’s to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, today announced that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada and the LD Micro Invitational XII in Westlake Village, California.



Carl Wolf, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each conference, and is scheduled to present as follows:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022

Date: Wednesday, May 4th, 2022

Presentation Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern (4:30 p.m. Pacific)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45094

LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 a.m. Pacific)

Location: Westlake Village, California

Registration: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of each Conference presentation will be available using the respective links above. For more information on how to register, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC and through Amazon Fresh. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



