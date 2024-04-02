Mama June's Husband Fears Her Lies Will 'Ruin' Their Marriage and Make Him the 'Villain' in Their Family

As Alana and Pumpkin reflected on their explosive money confrontation with Mama June, they were both surprised by her husband Justin's reaction and claimed they thought he would "divorce her right then and there"

Mama June Shannon's daughters aren't the only ones fed up with her lies — it turns out her husband Justin Stroud is also reaching a breaking point with her antics.

On Friday's episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid were left reeling after a conversation about Alana's Coogan account with Mama June went sideways.

After Pumpkin, 24, claimed that Mama June, 44, had trouble keeping track of her "lies," Alana, 18, noted that she had "never seen Justin yell at her like that" after he confronted her about lying and spending her earnings as a child star.

"I thought he was going to divorce her right then and there," she continued while Pumpkin added, "If she doesn't quit the f---ing lying and really get her f---ing life together, I'm telling you Justin's going to leave her."

Robin L Marshall/Getty Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Mama June Shannon

In a conversation with cameras, Pumpkin confessed that she and her siblings were not "team Justin" when Mama June first introduced him. Despite her initial feelings, she explained that he's "really proved himself" and he does his best to keep their mother accountable.

As Alana's sisters rallied around her and gave her props for standing up to Mama June, the teen revealed that she felt worried about what's to become of her future and expressed hurt over how Mama June had chosen to divvy up her funds.

"I don't think I could honestly ever move past it, like that is a lot of money," she added.

When Mama June and Justin return to their shared home, the couple remained at odds with Justin sleeping on the couch and never coming to bed.

Gotham/GC Images Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Mama June Shannon

In a confessional, Justin explained how Mama June's lies could "threaten my relationship with the girls because I look like a villain when there's money missing."

He went on to reveal that he made a commitment to being honest when he made the decision to go sober. Sharing how his wife's betrayal had caused him a great deal of hurt, he added, "Before it's all said and done, she's going to ruin this marriage and the relationship with the kids if things don't change."

The next morning, Mama June convinced Justin to hash out the events of the night before their lunch.

"Marriage, it has its ups and downs," he told cameras while the two sat down at a table on screen. "At the end of the day, June is my wife, but this one right here stung because I feel like I actually have kids of my own."

"They look at me like a stepdad ... and I'm thrown into a bunch of lying and stolen money. She doesn't understand that it doesn't just affect her, it affects all of us," Justin continued.

When Mama June tried to explain herself, she claimed that taxes took a lot of Alana's childhood earnings, which Justin didn't buy. After wondering if she thinks he's "an idiot," Justin theorized that she's "trying to convince herself that she did the right thing."

"It bothers them, but they just want you to be honest," he told Mama June, who claimed that she "never lied" and told Alana she was going to be "set for life."

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.



