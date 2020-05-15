Mama June's Friend Says She Owes 'a Lot of Money' to the 'Wrong People': She 'Best Pay Up'

Mama June Shannon's life has been spiraling out of control since she was arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges, but it seems things for the WE tv continue to get worse.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, her sister Doe Doe finds out that June is in hot water with the wrong crowd.

While out to lunch with June's friend "Big Mike," Doe Doe learns her reality star sister could be in serious danger.

"I just heard through the grapevine that she owes the wrong people a lot of f---ing money," says Big Mike. "Back in the day, I ran with the wrong crowd and the wrong people. The same people that, matter of fact, June and them mess with. I know some of these guys they're f---ing with and they're gonna get them. I'm telling you, you best pay up."

June's boyfriend Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In September, both were charged with felonies. A spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple's attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse. It is unclear when the next court date is, and a rep for Mama June has not commented on the matter.

"She's selling everything," says Doe Doe in the clip. "Everything in the house that's worth a dime. Maybe that's why she's selling it all, to pay them off."

After June's arrest last year, her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, 20, became the legal guardian of her 14-year-old daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

"This is insane. She's put her life on the line," Doe Doe says in the sneak peek. "But I don't think she would have went that far by herself. I just can't believe that Geno is putting her life in danger."

"She's lost every damn thing," says Mike. "The only thing left is her life."

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.