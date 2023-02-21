Mama June Shannon Wore Lace David's Bridal Gown for Intimate Wedding Ceremony with Justin Stroud

Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding

Christine Salvador/WE tv

Mama June Shannon sparkled down the aisle in an elegant David's Bridal gown.

Nearly one year after tying the knot at a Georgia courthouse, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 43, and Justin Stroud celebrated their union in an "intimate" and "glamorous" ceremony in Panama City, Florida, on Saturday.

For the occasion, Shannon donned a dazzling a-line gown from David's Bridal. The halter-style dress included floral appliqué and a deep neckline. The detailed lace complemented the sweeping skirt that featured a side split, while tulle underneath made the gown complete.

She paired her look with two bracelets, a necklace and dangling earrings.

As for the groom, he wore a black tuxedo from E&S Formal in Montgomery, Alabama, and a pair of Jordans.

The two exchanged vows in an "intimate oceanfront ceremony" at SpringHill Suites in Panama City, WE tv said in a press release.

Shannon's daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell as well as June's grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley Efird attended the wedding.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," said Shannon. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding

Christine Salvador/WE tv

She added, "We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn't have any groomsmen or bridesmaids. All four of my girls walked me down to Justin, and his mom walked him down the aisle."

Shannon first wed Stroud at a Georgia courthouse on March 23, 2022.

The pair confirmed they had tied the knot on their six-month anniversary in a video posted to her Instagram on June 1.

"We're here today to clear up some rumors," she said. "[We] are off the market. Guys, you know what, when you know, just know."

She later added, "That's right, no jokes, I really was scared of the M-word, but hey, Justin made me not be scared of it anymore because he wifey-ed me up." She also flashed her ring, complemented by a blinged-out blue manicure, for followers.

Shannon met Stroud when she was in treatment for drug abuse. She shared that he was also "in recovery." After admitting to her feelings for him, she became his girlfriend six days later.

In an episode of TLC's Mama June: Road to Redemption, she told her support group of Stroud, "I'm grateful for the person that I found — Justin. I do have a wonderful man right here."

Shannon's wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis premiering May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.