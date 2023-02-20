Mama June Shannon Marries Justin Shroud in 'Intimate' and 'Glamorous' Panama City Ceremony

Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding

Mama June Shannon has married her husband Justin Shroud for a second time.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 43, exchanged vows with Shroud on Feb. 18, in an "intimate oceanfront ceremony" at SpringHill Suites in Panama City, Florida WE tv said in a press release.

Shannon's daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell as well as June's grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley Efird attended the wedding.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," says Shannon. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

Shannon wore a dress from David's Bridal, while Shroud chose a tuxedo from E&S Formal in Montgomery, Alabama, which he paired with Jordans.

"We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn't have any groomsmen or bridesmaids," says Shannon, "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle."

The couple's cake (made by Cakes By Ricca) had six different flavors, and the newlyweds had their first dance as husband and wife to Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud."

Shannon first wed her boyfriend of less than a year, at a Georgia courthouse on March 23, 2022.

The pair confirmed they had tied the knot on their six-month anniversary in a video posted to her Instagram on June 1.

"We're here today to clear up some rumors," she said. "[We] are off the market. Guys, you know what, when you know, just know."

She added later, "That's right, no jokes, I really was scared of the M-word, but hey, Justin made me not be scared of it anymore because he wifey-ed me up." She also flashed her glittering ring, complemented by a blinged-out blue manicure, for followers.

This is the first marriage for the WE tv reality star, whose dating past has been surrounded by controversy.

In 2014, Shannon was linked to convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, which prompted the cancellation of her TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. That same year June's daughter Anna revealed that she was a victim of McDaniel starting when she was 8 years old. She told PEOPLE that he "would try and touch [her] and all that stuff" when he was dating her mother.

In 2019, while dating boyfriend Geno Doak, Shannon was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She later admitted she and Doak had a "$2,500 a day" meth addiction. In August 2020, Shannon revealed on Instagram she was six months sober, writing, "It's probably the most thing I'm proud of.

Shannon's wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis premiering Friday, May 5 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.