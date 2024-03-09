Mama June Shannon Fears Daughter Alana Will 'Spread Her Wings and Damn Crash' as She Makes Her College Decision

"The world is a cruel place and it will chew you up and spit you out and not think twice about it," Mama June told cameras after admitting she didn't believe Alana was "ready" to take the next step for college

Robin L Marshall/Getty Alana"Honey Boo Boo" Thompson (left) and Mama June Shannon

As Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's college decision looms over the family, Mama June Shannon isn't quite sure about her youngest leaving the nest.

On Friday's episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana, 18, finally made up her mind about going to Colorado and told her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird that she had decided to pursue higher education.

While Lauryn, 24, was ecstatic to hear that Alana was "maturing and growing up and not depending on a man" for her future, the two grew apprehensive about how Mama June, 44, would handle the news.

Alana, Lauryn and her husband Josh Efird headed across state lines to Alabama to help Mama June and her husband Justin Stroud move their belongings to back to Georgia.

Lauryn Efird/Instagram; Noel Vasquez/Getty Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird with Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson (left) and Mama June Shannon

"Are you gonna tell Mama, Alana?" Lauryn asked to which she replied, "For what? Like Mama is not making it seem like she really wants me to go to Colorado. I think she wants me to stay here. She's finding every excuse in the book why Colorado is not a good idea."

Lauryn theorized that Mama June may be feeling "a lot of guilt" about being absent during their childhoods and wants Alana to stay in Georgia so she can try to "correct her wrongs."

"But like girl, it's a little too late for that now," she added.

Over at her Alabama residence, Mama June told Justin she didn't believe Alana was going to go to college. She claimed that her youngest hadn't found a place to live or signed up for classes.

Desiree Navarro/Getty Mama June Shannon (left) and Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

"Alana's college deadline is coming very fastly," she told cameras. "Do I think she's ready for college? Nope. But me and Pumpkin are all the time fussin' cause she's like 'Let her spread her wings, let her spread her wings.'"

"I don't want her to spread her wings and damn crash," she added before Justin made her promise that she wouldn't "make a scene" about Alana's college.

When the trio arrive, Alana broke the news of her decision to attend university, much to Mama June's disappointment. The Shannon family matriarch attempted to sway her verdict by reminding her about finding a new place to live and how high the rent in Colorado could be.

As Lauryn and Mama June started "bickering," Alana left the house and sat in the car after pointing out that she delivered "happy" news.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird (left) and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

"I'm just trying to defend Alana because at the end of the day, like I don't know if Mama is mad because she missed so much time with Alana and f---ed up over the years and now Alana's moving away," Lauryn said in a confessional.

"Alana doesn't need to stay in Georgia, there's nothing but bad memories, drama and b----- that surrounds Mama 24/7. It would be nice for everyone to get a fresh slate," she continued.



Mama June claimed that Alana wasn't prepared for life on her own and needed to figure out what she was going to do for income and rent. She shared her concern that Alana would spend money to go through college only to discover she regretted the experience.

"The world is a cruel place and it will chew you up and spit you out and not think twice about it," Mama June told cameras. "And there's nothing I'll be able to do, Josh will be able to do, Pumpkin will be able to do to save Alana at the end of the day."



Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

