Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Says She Fears Her Mom Will Die of a Drug Overdose

Mama June Shannon‘s daughters live in constant fear for the reality star’s life.

“If she keeps going down the path that she’s obviously going, I feel like we’re going to get that call that she’s no longer alive if she doesn’t stop what she’s doing,” Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The From Not to Hot star was arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Her boyfriend Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In September, both were charged with felonies. A rep for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse.

“Everything she does is always a shock to us, because this was obviously not the person that we all know and love,” Pumpkin says.

Since June’s arrest, her relationship with her family has been falling apart. Pumpkin and her husband Joshua Efird were granted temporary custody of June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who first shot the family to fame thanks to her time on Toddlers & Tiaras.

“Alana is 14, and she’s her child and needs her mom,” says Pumpkin, who is also raising her own daughter, Ella Grace, 2. “There’s only so much a human being can take. Of course with everything going on, I’m a 20-year-old with a husband, a 2-year-old, and now a 14-year-old.”

Pumpkin says partly blames Doak for her mother’s drug problem.

“I don’t feel like my mom has a clear head when it comes to being around him. So, I don’t feel like when she’s around him, she’s capable of making her own decisions,” she says.” I do feel like he’s definitely a bad influence. But also, at the end of the day, my mom is a grown woman, and she’s going to pick and choose what she does want to do and what she doesn’t.”

Still, she has hope for June to turn her life around.

“Obviously we all want her to go to rehab. We want her to be better, but that’s ultimately going to be her decision.”

WE tv’s Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.