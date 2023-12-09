Mama June Asks for ‘Prayers for Our Family’ amid Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Cancer Treatment

Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in January

Mama June Shannon is asking for prayers.

The mother of four, 44, used Instagram to ask her supporters to keep her family in their thoughts on Friday.

While the reality star did not specify exactly what prompted the request, she did include the hashtag #cancersucks. Her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 adrenal carcinoma after she was diagnosed in January.

“Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time,” Shannon captioned the social media post.

Shannon’s 23-year-old daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird reposted her mother’s plea on her Instagram Story, adding, “Say a prayer for our family.”

Doctors confirmed Cardwell, 29, had cancer after she complained about experiencing stomach aches. They discovered the disease in her liver, kidney and lung following a series of tests.

The Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum reportedly underwent her first round of chemotherapy in March.

Cardwell last updated her supporters about her treatment in a May 10 Instagram post.

“Well going on to round 3 of chemo,” she captioned a selfie photo with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, in Atlanta. “This [was] yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up 😂 but over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏.”

Earlier that month, Shannon spoke exclusively with PEOPLE, saying that she has been left "emotionally drained" since her oldest daughter’s cancer diagnosis.

"I don't go live [on TikTok] a lot because of Anna. I'm already emotionally drained because of that," she explained. "I'm not being mean with the emotion... I'm not mentally [or] emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day."

"She's had, like, four cancer treatments, but she will not have any more chemo treatments," Shannon told Entertainment Tonight in July. “The next course, if she chooses to, if that time comes, will be immune therapy or clinical trials. And she just wants to see how it's gonna go, and we don't know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast."

In October, Cardwell shared a snack challenge TikTok with Toney.

During the video, the mother of two briefly referenced her hair, which has started to grow back following her chemotherapy treatment.

“Ignore the hair, okay? I don’t know what it’s doing,” she said while running her hand over her head. “So just go with the flow."



