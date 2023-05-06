Mama June Admits She's Been 'Emotionally Drained' Amid Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

The reality tv star was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer in January

Desiree Navarro/Getty; Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Mama June Shannon is opening up about her eldest daughter's cancer diagnosis.

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who appeared alongside her mother, 43, and sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, in TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras and later, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer in January.

Related:Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

A source told TMZ, which first reported the news, that Anna, 28, underwent her first round of chemotherapy in March after the cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung.

Anna Cardwell/Instagram Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell

Because of the diagnosis, Shannon shared in a conversation with PEOPLE ahead of the return of Mama June: Family Crisis that she has been left "emotionally drained."

"I don't go live [on TikTok] a lot because of Anna. I'm already emotionally drained because of that," she explained. "I'm not being mean with the emotion... I'm not mentally [or] emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day."

While addressing why she is not as active on social media as of late, Shannon explained how she's "not emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day. You know what I'm saying? I just have the energy to give to them and answer that a hundred times without crying on TikTok for three hours."

She added: "You don't know whether to scream. You don't know whether to laugh. You don't know whether to holler. You don't know who to blame."

Related:Mama June Shannon Says It Took 'a Lot of Hard Work' and 'Tears' to Reach Good Place with Family (Exclusive)

While Shannon says she understands that Cardwell being asked about her health is also "mentally draining for her too," she says that her daughter has found an escape on TikTok amid her treatment.

Story continues

"You're asking her that a hundred times, and that's why I know it's mentally draining for her too. They're asking her stuff... And so for her escape is TikTok but her having 600, 700 people and she's dancing and being goofy. They love that about Anna. They love that. So I'll tell you, go follow Anna. Like on TikTok, like go follow. If she's feeling good, she's mostly on there," explained Shannon.

Mama June is also mom to Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 23, and Alana Thompson, 17.

Anna is also a mom of her own, to daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth, born in 2012, and Kylee Madison, born in 2015 (the latter to ex-husband Michael Cardwell, whom she separated from in 2017 after three years together). Most recently, Anna was linked with boyfriend Eldridge Toney, whom she went Instagram official with in April 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.