Mama bobcat plays with her adorable kitten in Arizona backyard, video shows

A bobcat and her young kitten were seen playing together in a backyard in Tucson, Arizona.

The wild cats were spotted by Twitter user Tracie Robinson, who shared videos of the animals on Twitter on June 11, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

In one video, the baby bobcat can be seen pawing at a golf hole in Robinson’s yard. The mother bobcat comes over to take a look, and the kitten playfully jumps onto her head. The kitten continues to jump on her for a moment before she wraps him up in a hug.

Sweet bobcat mama and kitten! Lots of entertainment in my backyard this morning… pic.twitter.com/XlbbctBgpq — Tracie Robbins ️ (@RobbinsTmr1106) June 11, 2022

In another video, the mother bobcat can be seen playing with a golf ball while her kitten jumps around the yard. The kitten seems fascinated by the flagstick in the golf hole.

In a third video, the mother bobcat can be seen grooming her kitten. The baby tries to get his mother to play with him, but she focuses on cleaning her own paws instead.

And in a final video, the kitten is seen trying to get into a basket of golf balls he found in the yard.

Robinson isn’t new to seeing bobcats in her yard — she told the Arizona Daily Star that they come around periodically.

“We may not see a bobcat for months, and then sometimes we’ll have visitors for several days in a row,” Robbins told the outlet, adding that she sometimes finds a tipped-over basket of golf balls afterward.

Man stops to save kitten — but ends up with over 10. Watch adorable Louisiana ‘ambush’

Don’t kiss your chickens or ducks. They’re linked to a deadly salmonella outbreak

27 beagles need help in Georgia after they were rescued from a future in testing labs