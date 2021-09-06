Maluma Says the Pandemic Brought 'Lots of Learning' to His Life During Fiery Performance in LA

Maluma

It's good to be back, right Maluma?

On Friday night, the Colombian superstar, 27, performed in front of a packed The Forum during the second stop of his Papi Juancho tour as he took a moment to reflect on the lessons he's learned.

After performing an acoustic set of his track "ADMV," where he was accompanied by a piano — and as fake rose petals continued to fall into the audience — Maluma took a step back to reflect on the teachings of the past year and a half.

"We've survived this pandemic. With what happened with COVID, we gained lots of learning in our lives and it's worth to sing these songs and give a hug to the people we love before they're no longer with us," Maluma said. "Give them a hug and a kiss."

Maluma

It's a sentiment he shared with PEOPLE earlier this year as he reflected on time in lockdown.

"Simple things are the best things ever," he told PEOPLE in April. "Sometimes you feel like if you don't collect material things, you don't have anything, and for me it was totally the opposite."

Following music video clips of his work with Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and the The Weeknd, Maluma hit the stage with an explosive performance of his hit "Háwai" nearly two hours after the originally announced set time for his show.

Throughout his performance, fans were required to keep their face coverings on at all times as The Forum employees checked every several minutes to ensure all attendees were complying. Vaccination cards and negative COVID-19 tests were checked and verified before entering the venue.

Maluma

"They told me I could feel at home, so I took off my shoes and everything," he told the crowd at one point, adding that some of his friends and family members were in the audience. "Every time I come to Los Angeles I have such an amazing time."

During his set, the singer performed tracks "ADMV," "Madrid" and "Parce" from Papi Juancho and also took a more tropical turn as he played a medley from his #7DJ album with tracks "Tonika," "Love," "Chocolate" and "Agua de Jamaica."

"For me, that's the most influential album I've ever done in my life," he previously told PEOPLE about the record. "Maybe I have bigger songs but these will always be special to me. That's all I wanted to make with the album."

Of course, it wouldn't be a Maluma show without performing some of his greatest hits such as his breakthrough hits "Borro Cassette" and "Felices los 4," along with his beloved collaboration with Shakira, "Chantaje."

Maluma kicked off his Papi Juancho World Tour in Sacramento on Sept. 2 and is set to visit states across the country and Canada through the end of October. He'll then head to Europe starting in March 2022.