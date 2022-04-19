Maluma Says Fans Can 'Expect the Energy' as He Announces Las Vegas Experience Maluma Land

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 14: Maluma poses during a portrait session at the MTV EMAs 2021 at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV)

Want to know what a weekend curated by thee Papi Juancho would look like? Wait no longer!

On Monday, reggaeton star Maluma announced he is taking his expertise to Las Vegas for a three-night and day event called Maluma Land, which is set to run from June 23-25.

The event will be held at Resort World in Las Vegas and is expected to be jam-packed with Latin Music performances and special events. Maluma, 28, will of course be performing — but joining his lineup are Becky G, DJ Snake, Zion & Lennox, Blessd and more.

Maluma Set to Take Over Resort World Las Vegas for Maluma Land

"Maluma Land is an experience for my fans of what I love — turned into a destination with music," he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

He continued, "Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities and they can definitely expect the energy the city offers along with some of my music friends who will be performing, and hosting with me throughout the weekend via several activities such as [a] pool party, and more."

The festival will kick off on Thursday at Zouk Nightclub with a performance by DJ Snake, while Becky G will perform on Friday night. Meanwhile, Zion & Lennox and Blessd will perform at AYU Dayclub during the daytime festivities.

"Many things can happen in Maluma Land and just like that it stays in Maluma Land," the "Sobrio" singer says.

Last but certainly not least, Maluma will close the weekend with a performance on Saturday night at Zouk Nightclub with special guests. Tickets for the experience are available for purchase on MalumaLand.com.

Earlier this year, the Colombian star spoke to PEOPLE about his fragrance line Royalty by Maluma — and amid his busy schedule, he said he was focusing on "growing as Juan Luis."

"Buda [my dog] is always there with me, I have my other two white Siberian Husky puppies here, running around. And I just like to be with them, [as well as] with my family," he said at the time. "I have a farm here where I have horses, too. So I love riding horses, just going on long walks around my house. Also, I love not being connected with my phone."

He continued, "For me, that's a principle fact. I just want to take my phone out of the way, I don't want to see it. And, for me, that's like try to live a little bit, this real life that we have, this real world that we have. And sometimes I feel like we don't take advantage of it. We don't even see the miracles that are going around us just [from] being connected to our phones around Instagram or social media, whatever it is. So I just prefer just get connected to Juan Luis and enjoy my free time."