Maluma and Girlfriend Susana Gomez Celebrate Thanksgiving with Sun, Sand and a Bump!

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in a music video for his single 'Procura'

Maluma is celebrating his last Thanksgiving as a family of two!

On Thursday, the Colombian singer took a minute to share his gratitude for his family as he celebrated Thanksgiving with his pregnant girlfriend, Susana Gomez, in a post shared to Instagram.

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING 💘," he captioned a picture of himself cradling Gomez' baby bump on the beach. "De parte de nuestra familia!"

In October, the singer revealed that he and Gomez are expecting their first child, with the release of his new music video for his song “Procura,” which he debuted at his concert in Washington D.C.

During his concert at the Capital One Arena, Maluma announced that he would show the audience his new music video. WIth that, he sat down on the stage to watch it as it premiered. Fans got to get their first glimpse at some of his more intimate moments showing his growing family, as well as the sex reveal of his child.

The music video shows some home footage of Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, and Gomez having fun on trips together. The film then cuts to the pair going to the doctor’s office, where Gomez can be seen getting an ultrasound. The “Según Quién” singer clearly gets emotional as he sees the image of his baby for the first time.

During the gender reveal party, Maluma also snuck in a hint as to what they were going to name their daughter, as the camera focused on a diamond necklace that Gomez wore which spelled out the name “Paris.”

The singer later confirmed the name in an interview with NPR saying, “Paris, our beautiful daughter, she’s growing inside her mom’s belly and she gives me many reasons to keep dreaming… She’s everything to me right now.”

He added that becoming a father was “such a big dream” for him and said that he even sings to Gomez’s belly, hoping his daughter can hear him.

“It’s perfect timing,” Maluma shared. “I mean, all the beautiful things that I’m living. I’m looking for more personal experiences too, you know? I love my music. I love being on tour, but I also want to keep growing as a human being, not only as an artist.”

