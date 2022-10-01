Maluma on Building His Porsche Collection, Buying Rolexes and Sage Advice from J.Lo

Justin Fenner
·5 min read

The 28-year-old Colombian musician Maluma—born Juan Luis Londoño Arias— has been in the studio since he turned 16, when he decided that the famously tough world of pop music would be a more rewarding pursuit than his first ambition, professional soccer. It’s worked out: around 18 million album sales later, he has collaborated with Shakira, Ricky Martin and Selena Gomez. But his major crossover moment came back in 2019, when Madonna asked him to appear on her song “Medellín,” an ode to his hometown. A more recent accomplishment: appearing in the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me earlier this year. With 63 million Instagram followers, he is one of the most influential voices in music today. He also found time to launch a mezcal brand, Contraluz. As the kids might say, he’s booked and busy.

What music makes you happy?

My favorite genre ever is salsa. I have these memories of going to my grandparents’ house and listening to Héctor Lavoe, Celia Cruz, Willie Colón—all these legends. I do reggaeton, I do urban music, hip-hop, R&B, you know, pop. But I learned how to listen to music through salsa.

More from Robb Report

What have you done recently for the first time?

I came to Baja de Guadalupe to go to a winery. It was my first time walking around and seeing the grapes. For me, it was a beautiful experience.

What apps do you use the most?

Instagram is No. 1. Of course, I have to go on TikTok to see the movements with my music and see all the charts. And I have a bunch of camera apps to edit pictures and put on filters and things, because I’m a huge fan of photography.

Do you do anything that’s analog?

I have an amazing Canon camera. It’s not digital because it’s from, I don’t know, like, 1980. I’ve been taking advantage of it and taking regular pictures the way that we used to back in the day.

Maluma attends the launch of Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal with Maluma at The Freehold on August 10, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Contraluz)
Maluma attends the launch of Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal with Maluma at The Freehold in Brooklyn, New York.

First thing you do in the morning?

Every time I wake up, I would say I am very grateful. For me, that’s the most important thing: I take a cup of coffee, try to meditate and pray and just be grateful with life.

What in your wardrobe do you wear most often?

I love vintage T-shirts. Every time I go to New York, I have this favorite spot, Metropolis Vintage. I go there and get all of these Metallica T-shirts, or Rolling Stones, Madonna, Michael Jackson.

What do you crave most at the end of the day?

I love being in bed. Just relaxing and taking an hour to evaluate the day. I love doing that when I’m about to go to bed. For me, that’s a priority every day.

Who is your guru?

My aunt [Yudy], she’s a yoga instructor. She introduced me to meditation when I was 13 years old. Then I met this amazing human being called Sadhguru. He came backstage and we did this crazy meditation that lasted 45 minutes, and I felt like for the first time I was in paradise.

Who is your dealer, and what do they source for you?

My jewelry dealer in New York—his name is Sal, but he’s more known as El Russo. He’s my friend, and he’s the one who’s been with me since I started, man. I met him nine years ago. He’s the one who sold me the first watch.

Maluma wearing a diamond pendant designed by artist Joseph Klibansky and made by the jeweler El Russo
This diamond pendant, designed by artist Joseph Klibansky and made by the jeweler El Russo, is shaped like Maluma’s Doberman Buda.

What is your exercise routine, and how often do you do it?

I wake up and have my cup of coffee. I don’t like having breakfast and then going to the gym. I do my cardio. I love lifting weights, too—for me, that’s the best way to get ripped. And with just one hour of exercise, I’m done. I feel you don’t have to go too far, you know, to achieve the body that you want.

What do you collect?

I’m creating my own Porsche collection. The first Porsche that I ever got was a Boxster, when I was 19 years old. And then I got a Ferrari, and I love Ferrari, and I got another vintage Ferrari—a Mondial from the ’80s. But to be honest, I wouldn’t change Porsche, because it’s a brand that I feel very connected to. Right now we have, like, nine Porsches.

One of Maluma's nine Porsche cars
A yellow Porsche

If you could learn a new skill, what would it be?

Flying, like a superhero! That would be amazing. I could go everywhere faster.

Drive or be driven?

I love driving. Every time I go to Medellín, even if we have drivers or whatever, I always prefer driving my own car. For me, it’s like kind of a therapy.

Are you wearing a watch?

This was one of the latest watches that I got when I was in Geneva this summer on tour. It’s a white-gold Rolex Day-Date from 2019. It’s very rare, because it has diamonds on the bezel, dial and bracelet, and the hour markers are different-colored sapphires. I love watches, man. Buying watches is great if you’re in love with it. But don’t do it because of the social pressure, you know, because at the end of the day, you’re gonna lose your money. But if you do it for passion, you know, I agree with it.

Maluma's Rolex Day-Date watch
The tricked-out Rolex Day-Date he bought this summer.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • I went behind-the-scenes on an 'Outlander' tour in Scotland. Here's how scenes from TV matched up to real life.

    Insider's reporter went on a one-day "Outlander" themed tour in Scotland to famous filming locations and learned about how the TV show is made.

  • Rare Photos of Bill Murray, Stevie Nicks, Martin Scorsese and Other Celebrities in the 1970s

    In the '70s, photographer Ira Resnick captured images of some of the world's most iconic celebrities. Here are a dozen pictures from his book on the topic.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d