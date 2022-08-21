Malukas dazzles racing through field and against Penskes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JENNA FRYER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Malukas
    American racing driver
  • Josef Newgarden
    American racing driver

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Josef Newgarden saw the checkered flag out his windshield as the hard-charging rookie sprinted closer and closer into his rearview mirror.

David Malukas was coming fast for the leaders, seemingly out of nowhere, late Saturday night after a long rain delay and a strung-out race.

The 20-year-old was flying and darted outside and around Scott McLaughlin for second. Then he set his sights over the final lap on Newgarden, the two-time IndyCar champion so far unable to take control of the championship race.

Newgarden thought, “Wow, that kid is hungry.’”

Alas, Malukas ran out of time on the 1.25-mile oval outside St. Louis. He picked off McLaughlin, and if there had been one more lap, Malukas might have won his first IndyCar victory.

He's still learning oval racing, even though his results show he's a quick study. His 16th-place finish in the Indianapolis 500 was his lowest of the five ovals on the schedule; his second-place finish Saturday night was the best of his maiden IndyCar season and his first career podium.

And yet he's left to wonder if a rookie mistake cost him a chance at running down Newgarden for the win at Gateway.

On fresh tires for the final run of the night, Malukas waited until two laps to go to experiment with the upper groove at Gateway. His car like a rocket ship in the top lane, he sailed past McLaughlin on the outside. Although he ran out of time to catch Newgarden, Malukas was closing in quickly when Newgarden took his series-best fifth win of the season.

What took him so long to try the outside lane?

“It was a bit unfortunate I did it so late. But I guess rookie season, rookie stuff,” Malukas said. “I’m going to put it in the back of my brain and remember it for next time.”

It wasn't his only mistake of the night: Malukas was scolded by McLaughlin for mispronouncing his last name. It's Muh-GLOCK'-luhn, McLaughlin said, and there's no soft h.

Either way, second-place was just as good as the win on Saturday night for Malukas. He even got to celebrate with champagne when Newgarden graciously let the underage Malukas spray the real stuff instead of the grape juice he'd been given.

“Why didn’t they give me the real stuff? That’s not fun,” Malukas said. “Maybe I can just tell them I’ll close my mouth, I don’t know.”

Just three months ago he was smarting from losing Indianapolis 500 top rookie honors to Jimmie Johnson, who finished the race below Malukas but was rewarded for both an eye-popping speed show in qualifying and his ambassadorship for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Malukas supporters were outraged and, after posting his own 200-plus mph marks in practice, as well as actually finishing highest among the Indy 500 rookies, Malukas himself wondered how he lost out on top rookie to 46-year-old Johnson.

Once the drama faded from social media, Malukas went back to big runs for tiny Dale Coyne Racing.

He finished eighth in the second race of the Iowa doubleheader last month and is ranked 16th in the standings, ahead of Indianapolis 500 winners Helio Castroneves and Takuma Sato, his teammate, and also the rest of the rookie class.

Newgarden heaped praise on Malukas after the race and said Malukas, a Lithuanian-American from the Chicago area, could probably get a little more aggressive. Newgarden is three points behind Team Penske teammate Will Power with two races remaining, yet he didn't worry about the potential risks of racing a rookie with Saturday night's win on the line.

“When you see rookies, I think you definitely are a bit more cautious or reserved, or at least you’re second-guessing what you think you should be doing,” Newgarden said. “I would give Malukas a lot of respect. He’s probably been one of the cleanest rookies I’ve ever seen. He’s been almost too respectful.”

Malukas acknowledged both getting out of the way of Penske cars during practice and also getting a little starry-eyed when he found himself racing Newgarden and McLaughlin.

His engineer radioed that Malukas was about to get sight of the race leaders and then he caught a glimpse of them sailing through Turns 1 and 2. It took a moment for him to realize that "Oh, my God, they’re Penskes. I’m going behind Penskes right now. This is crazy.’”

Malukas rooted for Team Penske as a kid and says he's stayed out of their way when he made it to IndyCar this season: “Every time through practice, every time they passed me, I always let them by. Man,” he said.

And so he had to collect himself as he chased the duo.

“I was trying so hard to not get nervous. I mean, I was nervous, but I was trying so hard not to get overexcited and do something stupid,” Malukas said. “It’s definitely intimidating when there’s two Penskes in front of you.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dr. Dre reveals that doctors thought he was going to die after his brain aneurysm and invited his family to say their 'last goodbyes'

    The mega-producer and mogul didn't realize how serious his condition was when he was initially admitted into the ICU in January 2021.

  • Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2022

    "Selling The OC," "Untold" and the Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" trilogy are coming to the streaming service

  • 10 magical movie moments we can't stop talking about this summer, from 'Top Gun' to 'Nope'

    The summer movie season offered fighter pilots, superheroes and a bunch of great movie moments. These are the 10 that ruled, from 'Top Gun' to 'Thor.'

  • Daughter of Kremlin ideologue Aleksandr Dugin killed in Moscow car bomb attack

    The explosion took place on Saturday night as Daria Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father.View on euronews

  • Carl Paladino, a Donald Trump-boosting New York congressional candidate, is violating federal law by not disclosing his personal finances

    Paladino, a Republican running to represent New York's 23rd District, has offered various explanations about his mandatory disclosure. The public still can't see it.

  • Daughter of Putin Propagandist Killed in Car Bombing Outside Moscow

    Handout via REUTERSThe daughter of a far-right Russian ideologue commonly known as “Putin’s brain” for his supposed influence over the Russian president’s fascist views was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow late Saturday, triggering outraged calls for “revenge” from pro-Kremlin figures who blamed Ukraine for the blast. Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed that Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, was killed when an explosive device “planted under the bottom of the car” deton

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p