Maltodextrin Market to grow graciously, reaching US$ 6 Bn by the year 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Maltodextrin: North America to Remain Leading Regional Market

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global maltodextrin market is projected to increase from a growth of US$ 3.7 Bn in 2022 to US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2032, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.9% over the next ten years. Sales of maltodextrin represented 28.1% share of the global thickeners market in 2021.

“Rising Demand for Downstream Products”

In recent years, there is a noticeable increase in the demand for maltodextrin from downstream products, for example, milk powder, ice cream, and other instance drinks. The product is used at an increased rate in many food and beverages, for instance, candy, soft and instant drinks, ice cream, and flavoring and essence. Moreover, maltodextrin is used in breweries to increase dryness and head retention of the drink.

So, the growing use of the industry product in various food items is estimated to bolster sales opportunities in the maltodextrin market in the coming years.

“Growing Global Requirement for Sugar-free Products”

The increased demand for sugar-free food around the world is likely to drive sales avenues in the market. As maltodextrin is not typical sugar and is commonly safe for patients with diabetes that is further likely to stimulate its application in sugar-free products.

Maltodextrin Overview

Maltodextrin is manufactured by partial hydrolysis of starch. It is used as a thickening or filling agent in food and beverages. Maltodextrin is manufactured from wheat or corn. Maltodextrin is used in foods, breweries, and snacks among others. It is a key element in sports drinks resulting in more favorite drinks for the athletes. It is also used in frozen food.

Maltodextrin Industry Research by Category

By Source:

  • Corn-based

  • Wheat-based

  • Potato-based

  • Cassava-based

  • Others (Rice, Banana)

By Form:

  • Spray-dried Powder

  • “Instantized” / Agglomerated**

By Application:

  • Food and Beverages

  • Cosmetics and Personal Care

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Daily and Fine Chemicals

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • East Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

  • South Asia & Pacific

Key Market Players

Some of the key manufacturers of maltodextrin are Tate and Lyle Plc, The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, and Tereos Syral.

