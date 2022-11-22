The Maltese grande dame hotel with a surprising royal connection

Juliet Rix
·6 min read
phoenicia hotel malta history royal connections princess elizabeth queen elizabeth II prince philip duke of edinburgh - Alamy
phoenicia hotel malta history royal connections princess elizabeth queen elizabeth II prince philip duke of edinburgh - Alamy

It has often been said that Queen Elizabeth II was particularly happy in Malta, where she lived as a newlywed naval officer’s wife between 1949 and 1951. One of the places that brought her that happiness was the then-new Phoenicia hotel.

Opened in November 1947, Malta’s grande dame hotel is celebrating her 75th birthday, and to mark the occasion, old photographs have been rescued and restored – including of the then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip looking blissfully happy as they danced around the hotel ballroom.

The Phoenicia is a sprightly three-quarter centenarian, her art-deco Palm Court and restaurant bright after recent refurbishment, her expansive terrace and long garden tucked beneath the towering bastion walls of Malta’s Unesco World Heritage Centre capital, Valletta, built by the Knights of St John.

Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh in Malta 1951 travel hotels history - Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh in Malta 1951 travel hotels history - Getty

“There can’t be many five-star hotels built on 16th-century fortifications,” says Konrad Buhagiar, Executive Director of AP Valletta, the architects responsible for the hotel’s recently reshaped harbour-view swimming pool and new spa. “You would (rightly) never get a permit for it now…and works here are always held up by archaeological finds”. His solution to the unearthing of a 450-year-old fortification wall during construction of the spa was to incorporate it pleasingly into the pool area.

A rich history

Malta’s first luxury hotel wasn’t just a favourite of the late Queen. Prince Philip frequented its Pegasus bar (with naval officer colleagues) and King Charles has been coming here since childhood. Britons have always been the hotel’s main residents, but the Phoenicia also holds a special place in the hearts of many Maltese.

It was built by Lord Gerald Strickland and his second wife Margaret (née Hulton – British owners of Picture Post). Lord Strickland was a British Baron and a Maltese Count, Westminster MP and Prime Minister of Malta. He divided his time between two ancestral homes (both still in the family and both open to the public) – his mother’s, Villa Bologna in Malta (villabologna.com), and his father’s, Sizergh Castle in the Lake District (nationaltrust.org.uk).

Phoenicia hotel malta holidays with history
Phoenicia hotel malta holidays with history

Construction of the Phoenicia – named for Lord Strickland’s obsession with the Phoenicians who frequented these islands a few hundred years BC – began in the mid-1930s (hence its style). In 1939, when it was almost complete, it was commandeered by British forces and hit by 100 German bombs in April 1942, when Malta became the most bombed place on earth.

When hostilities ended, Lady Margaret summoned back the hotel’s Scottish architect, William Binnie (who also designed the now-listed East Stand of Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium) to rebuild it, and Lord Louis Mountbatten and his wife were among its opening-night residents.

Big names

They were just the first of many big names to stay, ranging from statesmen and women to film stars including Alec Guinness, Gerard Depardieu, Oliver Reed and more recently Helen Mirren and Rachel Weisz. “I remember him staying with us whilst filming Gladiator,” says Neville Cardona, the Phoenicia’s longest-serving member of staff, of Reed. “He was a frequent visitor to our Club Bar and used to crawl out in the early hours.” Unfortunately, during the last days of filming, he died in the Pub in Valletta, still open and since nicknamed ‘Ollie’s Last Pub’.

Hotel Phoenicia royal connections malta history holidays - Getty
Hotel Phoenicia royal connections malta history holidays - Getty

Lord and Lady Strickland were not the only members of the family involved in the creation of the hotel. So too was Lord Strickland’s daughter (by his first marriage to Lady Edeline Sackville-West), Mabel, who was also central to the family’s launch of The Times of Malta. Women did not even have the vote in Malta when she became its editor-in-chief and, after her father’s death in 1940, managing director. She ensured not a single edition was missed throughout the Second World War, and the Times remains Malta’s main paper – available at breakfast in the Phoenicia each morning.

“They used to say in the Second World War that three people were running the country,” says Mabel’s great nephew and chosen heir Robert Hornyold-Strickland, “the Governor, the Archbishop and Mabel.” Robert still lives in her home, Villa Parisio (from where he kept Mabel’s promise to send the late Queen a box of Maltese oranges from the garden each Christmas, a tradition he intends to continue for King Charles).

Robert Hornyold-Strickland phoenicia hotel
Robert Hornyold-Strickland phoenicia hotel

The hotel was sold to Charles Forte in 1966 and has had a number of owners since, but despite inevitable ups and downs it has retained its place in the affections of the Maltese. Independence in 1964 was celebrated with a ball here attended by Prince Philip, and the hotel has seen generations of Maltese celebrate their weddings, baptisms and other key events.

The opening of the hotel marked the start of tourism in Malta (now responsible for about a third of the economy). The nation’s first airline office was inside the hotel, and the Phoenicia’s 1947 launch brochure boasted that Malta was “only some eight hours from London” (today it is three).

phoenicia malta hotel travel holidays tourism
phoenicia malta hotel travel holidays tourism

It was about 6.5 when British architect Michael Hirst first visited – by accident – more than 60 years ago. I find him sitting in the Palm Court Lounge, an open courtyard when he first sat here in 1959 having missed a flight connection to London. “My wife and I walked up and down Kingsway [now Republic Street], Valletta’s main street, and completely fell in love with the place”. He’s been coming ever since.

“Those were the days!”

“In the early days the hotel was often quite empty – and it was not a good place to eat!” he says. But it was a wonderful place to dance. The same pianist provided the entertainment for many years – “and he knew all our girlfriends’ favourite songs and would play them as we arrived,” remembers an early Maltese regular. When the pianist died, the local jazz band took over, “and in the Seventies and Eighties the Phoenicia was the place to go,” says Hirst. “Most people went home by 9pm. Then we would have a full-on jam session and dance and dance. Those were the days!”

Phoenicia hotel holidays travel
Phoenicia hotel holidays travel

Hirst is on his fourth Phoenicia stay this year, and sometimes brings his daughter and granddaughter. “Landing here is like coming home,” he says. That home-from-home feeling is a bit of a theme with frequent Phoenicia visitors. Having worked in Malta periodically for more than a decade, even I feel it. And some things haven’t changed. The ivories still tinkle harmoniously beneath soft art-deco lighting. The Royals still come – I once nearly bumped into King Charles in the lobby – and so do the Stricklands.

In fact, Andrew Strickland, after a stint at Scotland’s Gleneagles, was recently appointed director of sales and marketing. “My father worked here, my grandfather worked here, my uncle and aunt worked here, and Mabel is my great great aunt,” he says, “so it does feel like coming home.” One of his greatest pleasures, he says, is watching the Maltese, “from all walks of life”, arriving for special occasions, “all dressed up and taking pride in coming to a Maltese icon”.

For more information on the hotel visit phoeniciamalta.com.

Have you stayed somewhere with a royal connection? Please share your stories in the comments below

