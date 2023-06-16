Malta vs England LIVE: Score and updates from Euro 2024 qualifier as Alexander-Arnold nets stunning goal

England resume their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Friday night as they face Malta away from home with the plan of maintaining their winning start.

Gareth Southgate’s side defeated both of their most likely rivals for a top-two finish, Ukraine and Italy, in their opening two matches in this qualifying campaign while Malta have lost to Italy as well as North Macedonia - who the Three Lions will face next week.

This round of fixtures is quite forgiving for England, especially after such a long season, and Southgate will be expecting his side to take a big step closer to qualifying for the next summer’s finals in Germany.

The England boss will need to make some key decisions in terms of personnel, especially when it comes to his Manchester City stars who only ended their season last week. Eberechi Eze is in mind to make his debut and many of the squad’s fringe or inexperienced players could get the nod in a game England should dominate.

Follow all the action as Malta host England:

Malta vs England

Malta host England in a Euro 2024 qualifier

England have won both of their qualifiers so far and sit top of group C

31' GOAL! - Kane wins and converts a penalty (MLT 0-3 ENG)

28' GOAL! - Alexander-Arnold blast one in from range (MLT 0-2 ENG)

8' GOAL! - Apap turns Saka's cross into his own goal (MLT 0-1 ENG)

6’ SAVE! - Bonello leaps on Kane’s early effort (MLT 0-0 ENG)

Malta 0 - 3 England

Malta 0-3 England

20:29 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Saka is still hobbling around a bit but there’s no attacking urgency from England as half-time approaches. This game is pretty much done and dusted now so there should be a few changes at half-time.

Malta 0-3 England

20:24 , Mike Jones

37 mins: Bukayo Saka has taken a knock and stayed on the deck. Gareth Southgate is on his feet and has called his players over to the sidelines whilst Saka receives some treatment.

Marcus Rashford has also been sent out to warm up.

Malta 0-3 England

20:22 , Mike Jones

34 mins: Fresh off his goal, Harry Kane slips a pass through the lines for Bukayo Saka but the ball is just too far out of reach for the Arsenal man and he can’t bring it under control.

GOAL! Malta 0-3 England (Kane, 31’)

20:19 , Mike Jones

31 mins: Kane curls a sidefooter straight down the middle and adds a third goal before half-time for the visitors. England are cruising now as Kane brings up his 50th international goal.

Penalty to England!

20:18 , Mike Jones

Malta 0-2 England

30 mins: Harry Kane gets to the ball ahead of Matthew Guillaumier when it’s played into the box and the Malta midfielder slides in to clean out the England captain.

Kane will have the chance to convert the spot kick too.

GOAL! Malta 0-2 England (Alexander-Arnold, 28’)

20:16 , Mike Jones

28 mins: Pick that one out!

A twist from James Maddison sees him carry the ball into space but his pass across to Harry Kane is poked away on the edge of the box.

The loose ball comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold who blasts one from outside the area and smokes his shot into the far bottom corner!

Malta 0-1 England

20:11 , Mike Jones

23 mins: There’s a conference between Kieran Trippier, James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luke Shaw over who’s going to take a free kick on the inside left side of Malta’s final third.

Alexander-Arnold drifts away as Maddison curls an effort towards goal. It’s a fairly tame shot though and lands straight in the hands of Henry Bonello.

Malta 0-1 England

20:07 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Luke Shaw, James Maddison and Jordan Henderson combine with some slick play on the left wing. Shaw brings it forward before Maddison holds it up and slips Henderson into space on the overlap.

Henderson’s cross into the box is poor though and Malta work it clear without too much trouble.

Malta 0-1 England

20:05 , Mike Jones

17 mins: England are trying to utilise those balls over the top as James Maddison flicks one over to try and pick out Harry Kane. The pass is slightly overhit though and bounces through to safety.

Malta 0-1 England

20:00 , Mike Jones

14 mins: Bukayo Saka has his first sight at goal after cutting inside of Cain Attard and blazing a shot over the crossbar. He didn’t catch the effort well and gives a rueful smile to his teammates who know he can do better.

Many of England’s forwards will be taking the same opportunities to shoot tonight.

Malta 0-1 England

19:58 , Mike Jones

11 mins: Things could get messy for Malta now. The longer the held out before conceding the first goal the more of a stake they would have held in the game.

England will be confident now and are going to push for more goals.

GOAL! Malta 0-1 England (Apap OG, 8’)

19:56 , Mike Jones

8 mins: There’s the opener. Trent Alexander-Arnold flicks a beaut of a pass over the top to play Bukayo Saka in behind the lines.

Saka carries it to the edge of the box and squares the ball towards Harry Kane. Kane has a tap-in so Ferdinando Apap sticks out a foot to deflect the ball and only manages to turn it into his own net.

Malta 0-0 England

19:54 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold is playing in midfield tonight and gets his first chance to bomb down the wing. He weaves in and out between two Maltese defenders before lifting a cross into the middle and winning England’s first corner.

The set piece is floated into the box and comes to Jordan Henderson just inside the ‘D’. He slips a pass over to Harry Kane who shoots from a tight angle and forces Henry Bonello into a low save.

Malta 0-0 England

19:50 , Mike Jones

3 mins: That’s a nice pass from Harry Maguire who threads the eye of a needle to pick out James Maddison on the left flank. He cuts back inside and is clipped by Matthew Guillaumier.

England win a free kick near the halfway line.

Kick off: Malta 0-0 England

19:48 , Mike Jones

Malta kick off the match and immediately spy a pocket of space to send the ball up to Jodi Jones. He spins and drives towards goal but can’t get through England’s back line and the visitors come away with the ball.

Malta vs England

19:44 , Mike Jones

Malta’s National Stadium is packed with many fans inside the ground supporting England as well as the hosts. Harry Kane leads out the Three Lions once again.

The national anthems are sung and kick off is up next.

Pre-match thoughts from James Maddison

19:41 , Mike Jones

James Maddison spoke to Channel 4 ahead of kick off to chat about tonight’s match. He said:

“We debriefed after the [last] game and we talked about the structure and how we played defensively. [Southgate] seemed happy and I came back with that hungry mindset to get myself back in the picture again.

“That’s wants everyone wants, to be playing and starting for their country. You’ve got to relish opportunities like this and take them as they come.”

Can Malta shock England?

19:38 , Mike Jones

Tonight’s hosts are bottom of group C with two defeats from their opening two qualifying games. They lost to North Macedonia and Italy though they gave the European champions a stern test.

Can they surprise the Three Lions at the end of a long and trying season?

No Rashford for England

19:34 , Mike Jones

Word has come through that Marcus Rashford has a slight issue with his hip which is why he is starting on the bench tonight. He could play a part later on or Gareth Southgate could otherwise be saving him for the match against North Macedonia.

Malta vs England

19:30 , Mike Jones

Warm ups underway:

Luckless Eberechi Eze in line for long-awaited England debut after setbacks of most brutal timing

19:26 , Mike Jones

It was the England squad that was out of date even before it was announced. Eberechi Eze was out before he knew he was in. His Euro 2020 had ended before he knew he might play a part in it.

As he prepares for a belated England debut, two years after Gareth Southgate had first called him up, it nevertheless marks swift progress for a footballer released by Arsenal at 13, Fulham at 15 and Millwall at 18. Eze has a calmness that has enabled him to deal with setbacks, a quiet assurance that has stemmed from his faith. He has a belief in destiny, that things are meant to be.

It helped him to deal with events of May 2021. “In training we were playing small-sided games, five v five, and I received the ball and went to push off and start running with it and I just felt a pop,” recalled the Crystal Palace midfielder. “It felt like someone had kicked me or someone behind me had stepped on my ankle but I looked around and no one was there. So I knew it was serious.”

Eze in line for long-awaited England debut after setbacks of most brutal timing

Malta vs England talking points

19:22 , Mike Jones

Can the Maltese cause England a scare?

The bookmakers’ odds underline the task facing the team ranked 172nd in the world. England are 1/50 to win a match that you can get Malta at 80/1 to triumph in at sold-out Ta’ Qali National Stadium in Friday evening.

The Falcons head into the match fresh from last week’s 1-0 win in Luxembourg – a victory which may not resonate worldwide but against a team 80 places above them in the FIFA rankings it suggests quick progress in Michele Marcolini’s three games in charge.

Malta also frustrated Italy, with the reigning European champions only managing a 2-0 win at Ta’ Qali in March.

Malta vs England talking points

19:18 , Mike Jones

New faces to feature?

Eberechi Eze is eyeing a senior debut after being included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the first time. This opportunity has been a long time coming for the 24-year-old, who would have been involved sooner had it not been for an Achilles injury suffered on the same day as he found he had made England’s provisional Euro 2020 squad in May 2021.

Inspired form in the latter stages of the season under Roy Hodgson saw him included for June’s double-header. There is also a chance of Levi Colwill could make his debut. Part of the England Under-21s squad heading to this summers Euros, he trained with the squad this week after his Brighton team-mate Lewis Dunk was forced to withdraw through injury.

Initially just a training role, Colwill has been brought with the squad to Malta so has a chance of also making his bow.

Malta vs England talking points

19:14 , Mike Jones

Have City stars sobered up?

England’s quintet of bleary-eyed Manchester City players rocked up at St George’s Park on Tuesday evening on the back of some wild celebrations.

Jack Grealish was front and centre of the revelry after completing the treble by winning the Champions League against Inter Milan on Saturday evening. John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden also partied after making history in Istanbul all the way onto Monday’s rain-soaked parade in Manchester.

The five players all travelled to Malta for the match and Southgate has a decision to make over their availability.

Malta vs England talking points

19:10 , Mike Jones

Rashford to make qualifier return?

Marcus Rashford is in line to appear in a qualifier for the first time since November 2019. That win in Kosovo was England’s final match before the coronavirus pandemic temporarily halted the international calendar.

Rashford had to pull out of numerous camps over the subsequent years and his decision to head to New York in March while England were winning their group opener 2-1 in Italy sparked debate.

Gareth Southgate defended the injured forward’s decision to jet off to the United States and Rashford insisted this week he is fully committed to England, saying he does not care if onlookers criticise or question his dedication to the national team.

Malta vs England

19:04 , Mike Jones

(PA)

(Getty Images)

Southgate on this international window

18:58 , Mike Jones

“Well, I don’t think the rest of the world will be doing that this summer and we’ve played North Macedonia twice at home and never beaten them,” said Gareth Southgate when asked if he shouldn’t be playing his best players against such opponents as Malta and North Macedonia.

“If we want to be a top team and we want to be European champions, we’ve got to nail the big games like we did in March and you’ve got to make sure that you nail the more complicated ones because everybody has the view that you’ve just given.

“So I think it’s a good test of commitment, it’s a good test of togetherness – I think this group don’t want to let each other down – and we want to keep progressing as a team.

“We have five opportunities to work together before a European Championship – if we can qualify for the European Championship – and we played so well in March that we’ve got to back that up and make sure that we’re not needing to go to North Macedonia at the end of this competition requiring a result to get through.

“So I think this group of players have got enough humility to recognise that and to approach the task in the way we want them to please.”

Malta vs England

18:53 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate hasn’t named any of Manchester City’s treble winning stars in the starting line-up for England. Jack Grealish may still be a little inebriated to be fair after all his celebrating following the Champions League final.

Marcus Rashford reveals pain that is ‘relighting the flame’ inside him

18:46 , Mike Jones

The viewing figures for the Champions League final dropped in the Manchester area before the silverware was presented to Ilkay Gundogan. In at least one household, anyway. Marcus Rashford faces the dilemma many a Manchester City player of previous years did: watch the neighbours claim the biggest prizes or ignore it and pretend it did not happen?

The football fan in the forward dictated he saw City beat Inter Milan. The Manchester United supporter in him did not want to see the subsequent scenes of delight. “I like watching football, I like watching the best games and that is what I did,” he explained. “But after they won the game I don’t need to watch them celebrating, so TV off.”

Marcus Rashford discusses pain that is ‘relighting the flame’ inside him

Malta vs England

18:40 , Mike Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks to be starting in midfield tonight and has been given the no. 10 shirt. It’s a change in tactic from Gareth Southgate who is trying to get something different out of the Liverpool defender.

England line-up

18:37 , Mike Jones

England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Guehi, Maguire, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson, Saka, Kane, Maddison

Southgate on Eze

18:35 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate also explained why he’s selected Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and addressed whether the attacker would make his senior debut.

“We’ve liked him for a long time, he was very unfortunate just before the Euros because we were going to call him into a prep camp to have a look at him and he got a bad injury – the day we were going to.”

“I remember talking to Roy Hodgson about him then and Roy telling me he’d picked up an injury in training that day.

“He has finished the season really strongly, he can play in a couple of positions across that attacking line, he’s a goal threat, he’s got nice ability and burst of speed to go past people and to take people out of the game with dribbling skills.

“So we’re looking forward to seeing him a bit closer and everybody I speak to talks brilliantly about him as a person as well.”

Southgate on picking the squad

18:30 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate was asked whether the late finish to the season impacted his England squad selections for this international window and he replied:

“Well, it hasn’t influenced selections at all. It’s of course a difficult season for the clubs, the players and for us so we’re always mindful of the welfare of the players and the most difficult thing when you have a gap like that, is to allow the players some time to recuperate but also not decondition physically. So that’s the balance we’ve got to try to find.

“Of course, like every other country, we’ve got important qualification matches on the road to Germany so we’ve picked the strongest squad as we can and we’re looking forward to working with the players. And I think the players always enjoy coming back together.

“So there’s always a lot of noise around this time of year but the reality is, everybody’s got the same situation and I think we’ll manage it as well as we can.”

Malta vs England

18:25 , Mike Jones

Tonight’s venue. Will Malta shock the Three Lions or is this match a formality?

England’s future is about to be defined – and it’s out of Gareth Southgate’s control

18:20 , Mike Jones

As the England players arrived at St George’s Park this week, there was more than one that got messages detailing their representatives’ latest discussions as regards their futures. It is likely to be a theme of this international break, along with jokes about Jack Grealish’s last few days.

Gareth Southgate may be largely set on the spine of his team, but the players that form that spine are very far from set on their futures.

All of Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Harry Maguire are currently negotiating their futures, with Jude Bellingham having just completed a deal with Real Madrid, and ongoing interest in Jordan Pickford. If any of them step out, as is likely to be the case in forgiving fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher also face uncertainty.

England’s future is about to be defined – and it’s out of Gareth Southgate’s control

Malta vs England prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

No contest in terms of the outcome of course, so it’s about how clinical and intense England can be in the humid conditions. Malta 0-4 England.

Malta vs England predicted line-ups

18:10 , Mike Jones

Malta XI: Bonello, Attard, Borg, Apap, Corbalan, Muscat, Guillaumier, Yankam, Mbong, Jones, Satariano

England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Guehi, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Gallagher, Eze, Saka, Kane, Maddison

What is the England team news?

18:05 , Mike Jones

It’s not yet clear whether Man City’s stars will feature in the match given their Champions League exertions - and subsequent celebrations - but it’s likely Gareth Southgate will offer a chance to a few players who are not habitual starters.

Marc Guehi could be in line to win just his fourth cap in defence and Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze is hoping for his senior debut with the national team.

Jude Bellingham has just completed his transfer to Real Madrid but will not be playing in this break as he recovers from injury.

How to watch Malta vs England

18:00 , Mike Jones

The Euro 2024 qualifier kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Friday 16 June.

England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are free-to-air after Channel 4 secured the rights for all Three Lions games for two years. Fans can stream the match via Channel 4’s app and desktop website.

Malta vs England

17:10 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Malta and England.

Gareth Southgate’s men are back in action and looking to record another win after victories over Ukraine and Italy earlier in the campaign.

They sit top of group C and with a battle against North Macedonia to come during this clump of fixtures they will be confident of taking a huge step closer to qualifying for the tournament.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and line-ups ahead of kick off at 7:45pm so stick around.