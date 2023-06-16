Malta vs England: Euro 2024 qualifier prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

England travel to Malta tonight in a European Championships qualifier.

Gareth Southgate’s side made a successful start to Group C earlier this season, winning at home to Ukraine and in Italy, and they will be expecting to sit on a perfect 12 points after these upcoming games against Malta and North Macedonia.

Coming at the end of a long campaign, and with a number of the England squad fresh off celebrating Manchester City’s Champions League success, the Three Lions are unlikely to be at their best, but anything other than a routine win here would be a huge shock.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Malta vs England is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off tonight on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The match will take place at the Ta‘ Qali Stadium in Malta.

Where to watch Malta vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the All4 website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Malta vs England team news

Jude Bellingham will not be involved for England as he continues his recovery from a knee issue, while Lewis Dunk had to pull out of the squad with injury. Levi Colwill has been travelling with the squad and will travel to Malta.

Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker all reported for England duty earlier this week, bringing an end to their celebrations after City’s Treble-winning campaign, and it would be a surprise if any played more than a limited role against Malta.

Eberechi Eze will be hoping to make his long-awaiting senior England debut, at the end of another impressive season for Crystal Palace.

Man City’s Treble-winners met up with the England squad on Tuesday evening (The FA via Getty Images)

Malta vs England prediction

England have lost just one qualifier since 2009, making a habit of booking their spot in major tournaments with minimal fuss.

Even with players looking ahead to the summer and some time off, the Three Lions will be confident of sweeping Malta aside in routine fashion and extending their perfect start to the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

England to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Malta wins: 0

Draws: 0

England wins: 5

Malta vs England match odds

Malta to win - 66/1

Draw - 16/1

England to win - 1/33

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).