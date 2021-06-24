Malta and Spain’s Balearic islands added to travel green list

Fully vaccinated travellers from amber list countries may no longer have to self-isolate, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said as he opened up holidays to several Mediterranean hotspots.

Mr Shapps followed the administrations in Scotland and Northern Ireland in adding Malta and Spain’s Balearic islands to the ranks of green list countries.

The list – from which returning travellers are not required to self-isolate – has also been extended to a number of Caribbean destinations including Bermuda, Antigua, Barbados and Grenada.

Thanks to our successful vaccination programme, our intention is that later in the summer ☀️ UK residents who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate when travelling from amber list countries 🟠 We’ll set out further details next month. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) June 24, 2021

Mr Shapps said the Government would continue to take a “cautious” approach to reopening foreign travel.

However, he said the rollout of the coronavirus vaccination programme meant they could start to look at plans for easing restrictions on travel from amber list countries as well.

“Thanks to our successful vaccination programme, our intention is that later in the summer UK residents who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate when travelling from amber list countries,” he tweeted.

“We’ll set out further details next month.”

The changes to the green list destinations will come into effect at 4am on June 4.