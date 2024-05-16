Malo Gusto fires warning to Premier League rivals with bold Chelsea prediction for next season

Malo Gusto has backed Chelsea to become "one of the best teams in the Premier League".

The 20-year-old defender also offered his support to Mauricio Pochettino after a 2-1 win at Brighton put Chelsea on the verge of qualifying for Europe.

Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku’s goals moved Chelsea to within one point of qualifying for Europe and secured a fourth win in a row for the west Londoners.

When asked how good Chelsea can become next season, Gusto said: “Of course, we can be one of the best teams in the Premier League.

“We have a lot of talent; we already know that. This season was not very, very good for us. We already know that the start of the season was a little bit complicated but anyway we need to finish in a good way and that’s what we did today.”

The resurgence has come just in time for Pochettino, who remains in the dark about whether he will be managing Chelsea next season.

The Argentine manager’s future will be decided in a post-season summit with Behdad Eghbali and co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

Chelsea are finishing the season in superb form (AFP via Getty Images)

But he has the wide support of the players, as Gusto added: “Of course, we have to be behind the coaching staff, that’s the most important. I think that’s why we improved more in the last few games.

“Yes, we just need to enjoy the game, stick together and finish the season well.”

The upturn in Chelsea’s form has coincided with players returning from injury, with Nkunku scoring his first goal after a three month spell out with a hamstring problem.

Gusto said: “Of course, that’s what we wanted and we are very happy for him today. He deserved it. He can help with his experience.

“He is very technical and knows how we have to play. He helps us a lot and that’s what he did today and we are very happy [that he is back].”

But Reece James was sent off for kicking Joao Pedro off the ball to leave Chelsea facing a nervy last ten minutes, particularly where Danny Welbeck pulled a goal back.

Chelsea held onto the three points and Gusto offered his sympathies to his struggling captain, who will miss the final match against Bournemouth on Sunday and the first three games of next season.

“This season was complicated for Reece but we are the team and we have to just stay behind him and keep pushing with him,” Gusto said.

“He is very important for the team. He helps us a lot. Especially me, we talk a lot. I am very happy to play with him at Chelsea.”