Mallya: Racing Point's Aston tie-in "absolutely fabulous"

Current owner Lawrence Stroll has acquired a stake in Aston Martin, and a rebranding of Racing Point for 2021, with a sponsorship from the sportscar maker, is part of the arrangement.

Mallya, who headed the Silverstone team from 2008 until it hit financial problems in the summer of 2018, says he has already congratulated Stroll on the deal.

“I am delighted for Lawrence and I’m delighted for the team,” Mallya told Motorsport.com. “To ultimately become a works team was always a dream.

“Lawrence and I are friends, and in fact I congratulated him this morning on the news. He’s a very astute investor, and his track record proves that. If you look at the share price of Aston Martin today, he’s obviously made a sweetheart deal. Under his chairmanship and with the new range of models that Aston is planning there’s only one way to go, and that’s north.

“For Racing Point it is absolutely fabulous that it will become a works team with support from a great British marque like Aston, with all its heritage. Aston has plenty of followers, and they will all become Racing Point followers as well.”

By coincidence, Mallya had tried unsuccessfully to secure sponsorship from Aston Martin in late 2015. The backing eventually went instead to Red Bull Racing.

“We had conversations with Aston five years ago, not to become a works team, but to have Aston become the title sponsor, and give us some technical support. I don’t know what the deal is with Red Bull, but I don’t think Aston has technical input. Red Bull have the genius Adrian Newey, so I don’t think they need anybody else!”

Mallya, who visited the Racing Point motorhome at the British GP last year, insists that he doesn’t miss his previous close involvement in the sport.

“I had 10 full years in F1. I enjoyed every moment of those 10 years, and now it’s time to do something else.

“I nursed it along for 10 years, I delivered two results of fourth in the constructors’ championship, which I’m very proud of. The team is still in my DNA, and I’m absolutely delighted for the team. I believe the car for 2020 has made some giant strides, and I’m eagerly looking forward to the commencement of the season.”