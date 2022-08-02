Will Mallory’s No. 1 receiver potential, standout freshmen and more from Miami media day

David Wilson
·5 min read

The Miami Hurricanes are trying to replace a pair of record-setting wide receivers this preseason.

Their best option at a replacement might be their tight end.

Will Mallory is one of the best in the country at his position, and both Josh Gattis and Stephen Field believe the star tight end can become Tyler Van Dyke’s No. 1 target in 2022.

“Absolutely,” said Gattis, the offensive coordinator. “Will Mallory is a special talent.”

Said Field, the tight ends coach: “The opportunity is really there, especially in coach Gattis’ system.”

Last year, Mallory finished third on the team with 30 receptions and three touchdown catches, and fourth with 347 receiving yards and started every game for the first time in his career, taking over the top job after former tight end Brevin Jordan left for the NFL. Former wide receivers Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo — who last year set Miami records for career catches and single-season receiving yards, respectively — were the only players to catch more passes and touchdowns than Mallory, and two of the three with more receiving yards.

Wide receivers Key’Shawn Smith and Xavier Restrepo, both of whom had at least 24 catches and 330 yards last year, will also have a shot to become Van Dyke’s go-to guy, but Mallory might have the highest upside of the bunch because of his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame.

Miami’s Van Dyke stoked for camp. ‘Talking about last year gets me so hyped for this year’

The senior was one of only three Hurricanes to earn preseason first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors at the ACC Football Kickoff last week and could find himself going on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft next year.

“He’s one of the more underrated players across the country,” Gattis said. “He’s fast, he’s long, he’s got great ball skills ... so there are a lot of creative ways that we can use him.”

A specific label, however, won’t matter to Mallory, Field said.

“That’s not even his concern. His concern is he wants to help this team win. That’s what makes him so special,” Field said. “There’s never a conversation or a day when we’re worried about or talking about stats or leading whatever. It’s just, How can we get better? How can we help the team win?”

Four-star defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly reacts by throwing up the ‘U’ after choosing to sign with University of Miami football during National Signing Day at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Kelly made a recent decision to switch his school of choice from Oregon to Miami after the Hurricanes brought on Mario Cristobal as head coach.
Four-star defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly reacts by throwing up the ‘U’ after choosing to sign with University of Miami football during National Signing Day at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Kelly made a recent decision to switch his school of choice from Oregon to Miami after the Hurricanes brought on Mario Cristobal as head coach.

Coaches dish on impressive freshmen

Coach Mario Cristobal salvaged a top-15 recruiting class earlier this year, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and six of the 10 blue-chip prospects from the Hurricanes’ Class of 2022 will finally start suiting up for Miami in the next few weeks and months.

Running back TreVonte’ Citizen, wide receiver Isaiah Horton, cornerback Chris Graves and safety Markeith Williams all will debut for the Hurricanes when training camp begins Friday in Coral Gables after enrolling in the summer, while defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly and cornerback Khamauri Rogers are also still awaiting their debuts after missing the spring with injuries.

All six, unsurprisingly, drew rave reviews from their position coaches.

Kelly was the No. 90 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class — one of two top-100 players in the class — and has blown away upperclassmen with his natural ability. Said defensive ends coach Rod Wright: “He does things with no effort that the older guys will see him do a drill and be like, Oh my God, and then he’ll run back to the end of the line and be like, What? Almost like, Can you not do that?”

Citizen was Miami’s biggest addition of national signing day, and Kevin Smith said “he’s a good-looking physical kid [and] extremely mature” with an “above-average size-speed ratio.” The running backs coach said Citizen could contribute in multiple phases and the tailback said he’s comfortable as a return specialist.

Graves and Williams are both “a little bit on the raw end,” secondary coach Jahmile Addae said, “which you love out of freshman because now you’re not breaking them, but rather building.” Rogers is still working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which made it hard for Addae to do much physical evaluation, but he said the corner is “a bright-eyed kid that really wants to be about as good as he can be.” All three still need to put on some more weight.

Horton, at 6-3 and 190 pounds, will give the Hurricanes some of the size they felt they lacked at wideout in the spring. Said Gattis: “We didn’t quite have as much size as [Horton and 6-4 wide receiver Colbie Young] bring to the table, and so I think their ball skills, their ability to transition in and out of cuts is going to be very important.”

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) reacts during the fourth quarter of their ACC football game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) reacts during the fourth quarter of their ACC football game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tyrique Stevenson embraces leadership role

Addae couldn’t technically be involved with Miami’s player-led practice Tuesday inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, but he had an eye on it from his perch in the football offices and saw cornerback Tyrique Stevenson taking on an important leadership role.

“He was basically kind of my stand-in as a cornerback,” the assistant coach said. “You can see him running the show and doing what he does, which — you can’t hate that as a coach. You like player-led teams because those are the ones that end up being elite.”

It’s what everyone, including Stevenson himself, expects from the defensive back as a junior with multiple years of experience in this exact defensive system.

Last year, Stevenson transferred to Miami after two years with the Georgia Bulldogs. In February, the Hurricanes hired Addae from Georgia. Now, their experience with the Bulldogs is converging and Stevenson is trying to be more of a coach on the field, especially since he has played multiple positions.

At Georgia, Stevenson played the Bulldogs’ “Star” position, which was their linebacker-safety hybrid. At Miami, Stevenson has exclusively played corner. He said he feels comfortable with any spot in the back end of the defense.

“This is a defense that I’m used to and I understand it,” Stevenson said. “I can just be able to help the guys.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas booked for UFC event in December

    The first UFC booking of December is on the books with Tracy Cortez set to take on Amanda Ribas.

  • Lawyer: Hockey Canada complainant passed a lie-detector test

    The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. A statement released Tuesday by Robert Talach of Beckett Personal Injury Lawyers said that the woman "successfully passed that 'lie-detector test' with a rating of 'truthful.'" The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the