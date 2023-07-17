Mallory Beach's family wins $15m over Murdaugh boat crash

A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached in a fatal boat crash involving the family of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

Relatives of Mallory Beach, 19, who died when the vessel hit a bridge piling, will receive $15m (£11.4m) under the agreement.

The boat belonged to convicted murderer and ex-attorney Murdaugh.

Officials believe it was being driven by his drunk son, Paul, at the time of the February 2019 collision.

The convenience store that sold Paul the alcohol and Alex Murdaugh were defendants in the wrongful death lawsuit.

All legal action connected to the crash was settled on Sunday, lawyers said.

A further $3m will be split between four other teenage passengers who were on the boat - Anthony Cook, Morgan Doughty, Miley Altman and Connor Cook - reports CBS 17.

Earlier this year, a jury convicted Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife, Margaret, and 22-year-old Paul in June 2021. The trial involving the well-known legal dynasty in South Carolina gripped the US.

Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh killed them to divert attention from his financial crimes and gain sympathy. He was sentenced to life in prison.

At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was facing three criminal charges over the boat crash, including boating under the influence resulting in death. He pleaded not guilty, but his father killed him before he could face trial.

All of the survivors except Paul testified that it had been him behind the wheel at the time of impact. A blood test later found his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

A police report said the passengers were "grossly intoxicated" and alcohol was found on the boat.

Paul allegedly used his older brother's ID to buy alcohol from a shop owned by Parker's Corporation earlier that day.

"The Beach family believes this settlement will serve as a warning to all the Parker's of the world, who might make an illegal sale of alcohol to a minor," a family lawyer said.

Parker's said in a statement: "This marks the conclusion of all the boat crash cases. We sincerely hope that all involved parties will find some measure of closure."

The victims of the crash will also receive a share of the court-controlled assets of Alex Murdaugh, though that sum has not yet been determined, said the Beach family attorney.