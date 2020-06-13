Mallorca vs Barcelona prediction: How will La Liga fixture play out tonight?

Barcelona applaud their fans: Getty Images

Barcelona travel to Mallorca on Saturday evening as the Spanish champions resume their pursuit of another La Liga title.

After a turbulent campaign that saw the departure of Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien's side still lead rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table by two points.

Fears over Lionel Messi's fitness have also been quietened after the Argentine was declared fit to start the game, despite missing training earlier this week.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are mired in a relegation struggle, currently sitting in 18th place. However, an unlikely victory would lift them out of the bottom three.

Everything you need to know:

Barcelona are two points clear at the top of the table (Getty)

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 9pm at Estadi de Son Moix on Saturday 13 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

All La Liga matches will be available free to Sky customers via LaLigaTV on channel 435.

What is the team news?

Mallorca will be without Leonardo Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu, but Salva Sevilla will be available for selection having served his suspension.

Lionel Messi has been declared fit after an injury scare, however, Ousmane Dembele remains injured. Clement Lenglet is suspended.

What are the predicted line-ups?

Mallorca: Reina; Gamez, Raillo, Valjent, Pozo; Kubo, Baba, Sevilla, Rodriguez; Hernandez, Budimir

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

What are the odds?

Mallorca - 11/1

Draw - 11/2

Barcelona - 3/10

Prediction

Barcelona should have more than enough quality to hit the ground running and sweep past Mallorca comfortably, despite a shoddy away record this season.

Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona