Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

Lionel Messi: Getty Images

Barcelona resume their La Liga campaign with a trip to Mallorca on Saturday evening.

After a turbulent season that has seen the departure of Ernesto Valverde and high-profile disputes with the board, the club still lead rivals Real Madrid by two points at the top of La Liga.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lionel Messi is expected to start, despite missing training earlier this week due to an injury scare.

Meanwhile, Mallorca are looking to pull off an almighty upset in their bid for survival, with the club currently sitting in the relegation zone after 27 games.

Everything you need to know:

Barcelona are two points clear at the top of La Liga (Getty)

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 9pm at Estadi de Son Moix on Saturday 13 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

All La Liga matches will be available free to Sky customers via LaLigaTV on channel 435.

What is the team news?

Mallorca will be without Leonardo Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu, but Salva Sevilla will be available for selection having served his suspension.

Lionel Messi has been declared fit after an injury scare, however, Ousmane Dembele remains injured. Clement Lenglet is suspended.

What are the predicted line-ups?

Mallorca: Reina; Gamez, Raillo, Valjent, Pozo; Kubo, Baba, Sevilla, Rodriguez; Hernandez, Budimir

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

What are the odds?

Mallorca - 11/1

Draw - 11/2

Barcelona - 3/10