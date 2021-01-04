Bomb Squad gives “All Clear” after mall in Queens evacuated as possible bomb is investigated

Gustaf Kilander
·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

A bomb squad has given the all-clear after investigating a suspicious Tesla that was hooked up to what was thought to be propane tanks at Queens Place Mall in New York, NBC4 in New York reported.

A senior law enforcement official said that the vehicle was investigated because a can was attached to it.

A Black Lives Matter sign was attached to the can, NBC4 reported.

The vehicle appeared to have stolen license plates. Officers are looking for the driver.

A large presence of emergency personnel and law enforcement in the area tried to get people away from the scene.

People are still advised to avoid the area.

Commuters were being urged to use other roads because of the closures in the surrounding area, several blocks surrounding the vehicle were closed off.

A report about the suspicious vehicle came in at about 8:30 AM.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories

  • Jaguars will have new coach for Trevor Lawrence, as Doug Marrone gets fired after terrible season

    At least Doug Marrone helped get the Jaguars their QB of the future.

  • Steph Curry drops career-high 62 points while leading Warriors past Blazers

    Steph Curry showed up on Sunday night at the Chase Center.

  • Washington rides bizarre, sloppy win to top Eagles, fend off Giants for NFC East title

    In the end, this was how the NFC East had to be won.

  • Derrick Henry becomes the eighth back in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards

    Derrick Henry needed 223 yards in Week 17 to make history, and made it look easy.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Tua Tagovailoa's bad day in a big spot for Dolphins will linger all offseason

    The Dolphins' season finale couldn't have gone much worse.

  • Aaron Rodgers likely locks up MVP in win vs. Bears, Packers clinch No. 1 seed

    Aaron Rodgers has a great shot to get to his second Super Bowl.

  • B.C. approves NHL games, becoming second province to OK play

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been given the go ahead to play in British Columbia this season.  B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL's return to play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely.  Canucks general manager Jim Benning told reporters earlier on Sunday that it was the team's understanding it would be able to play home games at Vancouver's Rogers Arena this year.  B.C. is the second province to officially approve NHL games, coming after Alberta gave the OK on Dec. 25 following the review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with some additional enhancements. Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces.  The NHL season is set to resume on Jan. 13 with a new North Division that will see the seven Canadian franchises play one another instead of crossing into the United States for games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Jets finally end the miserable Adam Gase era, fire coach after his second losing season with team

    Adam Gase's legacy in New York will not be a good one.

  • 'We don't want to take a step backwards:' Expectations high as Canucks open camp

    VANCOUVER — Nearly four months after they were ousted from the NHL playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks are back — and with big expectations.  The Canucks lost several key pieces in free agency, but general manager Jim Benning is confident that the moves he's made in an unusual off-season and the continued development of the team's youngsters will combine for success this season.  “Finishing last year off, I thought we made good strides. We went to the bubble, we competed hard, we won some series. It changed the belief that we’re going in the right direction and we’re doing things the right way," Benning said on a video call Sunday as the Canucks opened training camp. "We don’t want to take a step backwards this year." Vancouver was in third place in the Pacific Division with a 36-27-6 record when the NHL suspended play in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canucks dispatched the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in the playoffs before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a gritty seven-game Western Conference semifinal. Every year the team's expectation is to get better, said head coach Travis Green, and this season isn't any different.  "Winning doesn’t just happen," he said. "You’ve got to push, you’ve got to be prepared, you’ve got to sacrifice, you’ve got to create a culture that’s about winning. And I think we’re on the right path to that.” Some beloved players won't be joining the Canucks for the journey, though.  Star goalie Jacob Markstrom and veteran defender Chris Tanev signed with the Calgary Flames in free agency, while top-six forward Tyler Toffoli decamped to the Montreal Canadiens and homegrown D-man Troy Stecher joined the Detroit Red Wings.  Benning said some of the absences will be filled with up-and-coming prospects, but the GM was also busy during the off-season, adding some veteran talent.  Goalie Braden Holtby comes to Vancouver as a free agent after playing 11 seasons — and winning a Stanley Cup — with the Washington Capitals. Vancouver bolstered its blue line by adding defenceman Nate Schmidt in a trade with the Golden Knights.  Another name was added to the Canucks' training camp roster Sunday when the team signed veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to a professional tryout contract.  The 30-year-old native of St. Malo, Man., played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists. He was the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season, citing family considerations. The post-season was held in isolated environments in Edmonton and Toronto due to COVID-19. Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, Hamonic has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games. “He's a veteran guy who’s been in the league a while, who’s played hard minutes, maybe minutes that have gone unnoticed," Green said. "With this schedule, you’re going to need depth. And from a coaching standpoint, we’re excited that he’s coming to camp." Hamonic was set to travel from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sunday and undergo a league-mandated seven-day quarantine upon arrival. He will join the Canucks' camp once the quarantine is complete.  In order to add Hamonic to the lineup, however, the Canucks will need to clear some cap space. One way that could happen is if forward Micheal Ferland is placed on long-term injured reserve.  Benning said Sunday that Ferland did not travel to Vancouver for training camp because he's still experiencing concussion symptoms.  The 28-year-old left-winger played just 14 games last season after being derailed by a concussion in December. He joined the Canucks for the playoff push but left the Edmonton bubble after playing less than 14 minutes in Vancouver's first series against the Minnesota Wild.  The players who perform in training camp will be the ones who earn spots on the roster, Benning said.  “We expect to have some tough decisions and some tough conversations on players here as we go through camp," said the GM.  With the Canucks' season set to begin against the Oilers in Edmonton on Jan. 13, time for making an impression and solidifying a lineup spot is scarce even before players hit the ice.  Coaches will be looking to maximize time and do a lot of teaching over the short camp, Green said, but they'll also be using hard practices and a lot of games to get players into shape for opening night.  “It’s going to be a big onus on our players to be focused for camp and push themselves when it’s hard, because there isn’t much time," the coach said. “I anticipate camp being competitive.”  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021.  Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • The road back to contention: What Raptors can learn from recent champions

    The Raptors are no longer contenders, but how long will it take for them to get back to that level? Here's how other recent title winners have fared in their post-championship years.

  • Suarez, Godin back calls in Uruguay to overturn Cavani ban

    Luis Suarez and Diego Godin are among the Uruguay soccer players backing calls for the English Football Association to reverse its decision to ban Edinson Cavani for using a Spanish term for Black people which the Manchester United striker said was intended as an affectionate greeting.Godin posted a statement from the Uruguayan players’ union that said the English FA, not Cavani, has committed a “discriminatory and racist act” because the three-game suspension punishes “our whole culture, our way of life.”“Unfortunately, through its sanction, the English Football Association expresses absolute ignorance and disdain for a multicultural vision of the world,” read a statement by the Uruguayan Football Players’ Association, which was tweeted by Suarez and Godin on Monday.Suarez, an Atlético Madrid striker, added a fist bump emoji when he posted Godin's tweet.The players’ union statement urges the English FA to review its disciplinary processes “to take into account the plurality of people’s ways of life and cultures,” and overturn the sanction on Cavani that it says has tarnished his reputation.Cavani was also fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA’s rules in the message he sent to a friend on Instagram after scoring twice in United’s 3-2 victory at Southampton in October in the Premier League.The FA said the comment was “insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute” and also was an “aggravated breach” because it “included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”Cavani, who has already served one match of the ban, apologized soon after sending the message and didn’t contest the charge “out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football,” United said.Suarez was banned by the English FA for eight matches in 2011 — when he was a Liverpool player — after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra. He was said to have used “insulting words” in Spanish, which included a reference to Evra’s colour, in an on-field spat during a Premier League match at Anfield.The statement released by Godin, a defender for Cagliari in Italy, was not signed by individual players and did not include contact information. It was dated Jan. 3.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • After 11 seasons, Marshall opts not to renew contract of head coach Doc Holliday

    Holliday amassed a 85-54 record over 11 seasons, including a three-year stretch where his team won a combined 33 games.

  • Who will coach Trevor Lawrence? Potential candidates to be Jaguars' next coach, including Urban Meyer

    The Jaguars will have plenty of interested candidates for their head-coaching opening.

  • Save up to 40% off women's fitness gear during Under Armour's semi-annual sale

    Pair your new years exercise goals with some new threads.

  • Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas set to return for ninth season with Bombers

    WINNIPEG — The longest-serving member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers has signed a one-year extension with the club. Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas will return for his ninth season with Winnipeg. Thomas has recorded 114 defensive tackles, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 137 games with Winnipeg,  The native of Douglas, N.B., recorded a career-best five sacks while also registering 22 defensive tackles and appearing in all 18 regular-season games and three playoff games in the Bombers' 2019 Grey Cup campaign. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Using Week 17 as a window into what to expect for the 2021 fantasy football season

    With fantasy football leagues wrapped, Dalton Del Don examines Sunday’s action with an eye on what we could expect next season.

  • Seattle called a kneeldown, but Russell Wilson changed the play to get David Moore a $100,000 bonus

    Russell Wilson's audible was worth six figures to his teammate.

  • Mainz hires former Denmark defender Svensson as coach

    MAINZ, Germany — Mainz hired former Denmark defender Bo Svensson as coach on Monday as it battles against relegation from the Bundesliga.Svensson played for Mainz from 2007-14 under coaches including Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. He then joined the coaching staff before leaving in July 2019 to become coach at second-division Austrian club Liefering, which functions as the feeder team for Salzburg.Svensson takes over a team which is second from last in the Bundesliga with only one win from 14 games. Three different coaches have already directed the team this season.Mainz started the season with Achim Beierlorzer as coach but he was fired after two games when players boycotted training in a dispute over the squad status of a popular striker. Jan-Moritz Lichte took over, initially on an interim basis, and was fired last month after losing eight of 12 games. Academy head Jan Siewert took temporary charge for Sunday's game against Bayern Munich, which Mainz led 2-0 at halftime but went on to lose 5-2.Mainz hosts eighth-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Despite a different hockey landscape, Canucks ready to take another step forward

    Travis Green hopes the return of the NHL can bring a bit of normalcy to people's lives that are still being impacted by COVID-19. "There has been a lot of uncertainty in everyone's lives, but hockey brings back a little bit of normal for a lot of people," said the Vancouver Canucks coach. The Canucks hope to build on the potential they showed last year when they open their season Jan. 13 in Edmonton. "Finishing last year off we made good strides," said general manager Jim Benning. "We went to the bubble, we competed hard. We are going in the right direction, we're doing things the right way. "We don't want to take a step backwards this year." The game on the ice might be played the same this year but there will be a lot different about hockey. There will be no exhibition matches and the season has been shortened to 56 games. The Canucks are part of a seven-team Canadian division that will play only in Canada. Travelling teams will play two or three-game series in each city and there will be no fans in buildings to begin with. "It's going to be intense," Green said about the schedule. "It's going to be awesome to play in and coach in. It's going to be like playoff hockey. I can't wait to get going." WATCH | B.C. approves in-province NHL games for upcoming season: Vancouver was 5-10 in games against Canadian teams last year. The Canucks' first home game will be Jan. 20 when they begin a three-game series against Montreal. It wasn't until Sunday that B.C. Premier John Horgan officially said the team could play at Rogers Arena. Prior to last year, the Canucks had not made the playoffs since 2015. Vancouver was seventh in the Western Conference with a 36-27-6 record when the NHL paused its season March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the NHL resumed play in August in Edmonton, Vancouver defeated the Minnesota Wild in four games during the playoff qualifying round. The Canucks then eliminated the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in six games before losing in seven to the Vegas Golden Knights. That taste of success should feed expectations when the Canucks return to the ice on Monday for the opening of training camp. "Our expectations every year are to get better," said Green. "That's what we are going to do this year, continue to push to get better. "We had some good experience last year. Winning doesn't just happen. You have to push, you have to be prepared, you have to create a culture that is about winning, and I think we are on the right path to that." Solid core in place The Canuck core is built around captain Bo Horvat, who led the team with 10 playoff goals; centre Elias Pettersson, the 2019 rookie of the year; defenceman Quinn Hughes, a runner-up for last year's Calder Trophy; and veteran centre J.T. Miller. The Canucks lost several players to free agency including goaltender Jacob Markstrom; forwards Tyler Toffoli, Josh Leivo; and defencemen Chris Tanev, Oscar Fantenberg and Troy Stecher. Vancouver signed free-agent goaltender Braden Holtby to partner with Thatcher Demko and veteran defenceman Nate Schmidt.   Vancouver also has some promising young defencemen in Jalen Chatfield, Olli Juolevi and Jack Rathbone at camp. "Development is still part of winning," said Green. "You have to develop your young players to win ... but you also need strong veteran leadership." With only eight days to prepare, this year's training camp brings a different intensity. "You are going to have to maximize time," said Green. "I do feel we have got a group that has a strong understanding of how we play. There is going to be a big onus on our players to be focused for camp, push themselves hard because we don't have much time. "We still know we need to play better in certain parts of our game. As a staff, we are continuing to try to find ways to improve offensively and defensively." Green could be nearing contract extension Green starts the season in the final year of his contract, but Benning is confident a new deal can be reached. "Travis has done an excellent job coaching this group of players," he said. "We think he's the right fit for our group moving forward. We want to take a look at the financial landscape of the whole business here. "Our intention is to sign Travis through an extension here." Green also believes a deal can be done. "I haven't hidden I want to be here long term," he said. "I think we are just starting to scratch the surface of what we are as a team and where we are going. "I love coaching here and I want to win here."

  • Darren Fletcher joins Man United's coaching staff

    MANCHESTER, England — Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher joined the team’s coaching staff on Monday after a short spell in charge of the under-16s.Fletcher spent 20 years as a player with United, making more than 340 appearances for the senior team from 2003-15 after coming through the academy.“Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.“He is at the start of his coaching career and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality, commitment and hard work will be a great addition to the staff.”Fletcher retired as a player in 2019 after two-year stints at West Bromwich Albion and Stoke following his departure from United in 2015.Solskjaer already has another former United midfielder, Michael Carrick, alongside him in his backroom staff.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press