Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) celebrates with Jeff Carter after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    1/8

    Stars Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) celebrates with Jeff Carter after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Josh Archibald (15) cannot get his stick on a rebound in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with Stars' Jamie Benn (14) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    2/8

    Stars Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Josh Archibald (15) cannot get his stick on a rebound in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with Stars' Jamie Benn (14) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    3/8

    Stars Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) gets off a pass in front of Dallas Stars' (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    4/8

    Stars Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) gets off a pass in front of Dallas Stars' (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) is hooked by Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) as he shoots in front of Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The Penguins scored on an ensuing power play. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    5/8

    Stars Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) is hooked by Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) as he shoots in front of Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The Penguins scored on an ensuing power play. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23 pokes the puck off the stick of Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    6/8

    Stars Penguins Hockey

    Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23 pokes the puck off the stick of Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker, left, celebrates as a shot by Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph settles behind Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    7/8

    Stars Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker, left, celebrates as a shot by Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph settles behind Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) lifts the stick of Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    8/8

    Stars Penguins Hockey

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) lifts the stick of Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) celebrates with Jeff Carter after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Josh Archibald (15) cannot get his stick on a rebound in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with Stars' Jamie Benn (14) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) gets off a pass in front of Dallas Stars' (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) is hooked by Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) as he shoots in front of Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The Penguins scored on an ensuing power play. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23 pokes the puck off the stick of Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker, left, celebrates as a shot by Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph settles behind Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) lifts the stick of Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
WILL GRAVES
·2 min read

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin pounced on a loose puck and fired it into the net with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Monday night.

Malkin's ninth goal of the year came after Bryan Rust's shot attempt from in close was poke-checked away. While Rust's momentum carried him into Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, Malkin flipped the puck into the open net to push Pittsburgh's winning streak to six.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored his first goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots to improve to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts.

Roope Hintz collected his 12th goal of the season for Dallas. Oettinger made 23 saves but had no chance on Malkin's winner after Rust essentially spun Oettinger around after the two collided at the top of the crease.

A showdown between rising Dallas star Jason Robertson — who came in as the NHL's second-leading goal scorer behind Edmonton's Connor McDavid — and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby offered the promise of a shootout.

Robertson was held without a shot for the second time this season and Crosby mustered only two in 19 minutes of ice time as two of the league's highest-scoring teams took a more defensive-minded approach in a game of tight checking and limited chances.

Hintz needed just 19 seconds to give the Stars the lead, swooping behind the Pittsburgh net to the right circle and finding himself in the right spot when a long shot from the point by Nils Lundkvist deflected off Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang right to Hintz's stick. Hintz zipped a shot between Jarry's legs to provide Dallas with an early boost.

Jarry quickly settled down and Joseph evened the score with a pretty wrist shot the left circle that found its way around a perfect screen by teammate Jason Zucker and into the net 13:14 into the first for Joseph's second career goal and first since Feb. 6, 2021.

The goal marked the sixth straight game the Penguins have scored with the man advantage, a significant step forward for a unit that for all of its star power struggled to generate much of anything during the season's opening six weeks.

Jarry and Oettinger both made several big saves to keep things even for most of the game. The pressure turned up on both ends late. Jarry made a handful of stops to turn away the Stars in the final minutes and when the Penguins launched a counter in the waning seconds, Malkin delivered.

UP NEXT

Stars: Continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday in New Jersey.

Penguins: Travel to Florida to face the Panthers on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • In Kenya, some Maasai turn from lion-killing to Olympics

    KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning hunting lions with spears for javelin throwing at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people, renowned for their colorful garb, are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks. Attacks by Maasai on wildlife has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. The traditional rite of passage for a young Maasai man has been to kill a lion with a spear in

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi