Malka Leifer: how a long-running child sexual abuse case tested Australia's relationship with Israel

When the accused child sex offender Malka Leifer was extradited from Israel to face a Melbourne court this week it was the result of a years-long campaign spearheaded by three of the former principal’s accusers.

The battle galvanised both sides of Australian politics and the country’s Jewish community. It also tested Australia’s relationship with Israel.

Australian politicians raised the matter with Israel at the highest levels. Malcolm Turnbull, when he was prime minister, pressed his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, in person over the repeated delays in Leifer’s extradition.

But Turnbull’s vocal representation in 2017 appeared to fall on deaf ears. The Israeli prime minister didn’t recognise Leifer’s name weeks after the issue was raised with him, despite it also being in the Israeli news, according to Australian officials who later discussed the case with Netanyahu.

Rather, Israeli politicians have told Guardian Australia, it was allegations of interference by one of Netanyahu’s senior ministers – and his links to a fringe ultra-Orthodox sect of Judaism that he and Leifer followed – that raised the profile of the case.

Allegations the then deputy health minister, Yaacov Litzman, had delayed proceedings meant the extradition was no longer an issue the government could ignore. Litzman has denied any wrongdoing in relation to the case.

However, a senior Israeli diplomat, speaking to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity, is scathing about the allegations of political interference and says it, coupled with the protracted extradition proceedings, has done damage to the Australia-Israel relationship.

Benjamin Netanyahu (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at a welcome ceremony in Jerusalem, Israel on 30 October 2017. Photograph: Dan Peled/AAP

Australia’s Jewish community – whose media first reported the allegations against Leifer in 2008 – welcomed this week’s developments. Traditionally Israel-supportive organisations previously labelled the process a “circus” and repeatedly criticised the Jewish state over the extradition. Leifer’s alleged victims say the community stalwart Mark Leibler pushed the community to respond.

However, the Adass Israel community – which employed Leifer as principal of its girls school – has remained tight-lipped and hired a crisis PR firm to handle media inquiries.

The insular community – a group of about 220 families – comprises about 10 different ultra-Orthodox movements. It shuns the secular world in favour of strictly interpreting ancient laws outlined in the Torah.

This week it emerged the Adass community was linked to the only prison chaplaincy service religiously observant enough to cater for Leifer’s needs in prison. The school was also forced to find a new psychologist to offer staff and families support after the community worker initially recommended was revealed as a whistleblower in the Leifer case.

The political campaign

Last week politicians who lobbied for Leifer’s extradition praised the efforts of three sisters – Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer – who allege they were abused by Leifer as students between 2004 and 2008 when she moved to Israel.

Erlich brought a civil case against Leifer over her alleged abuse, which led to a Victorian supreme court judge in 2015 ordering the Adass Israel school to pay her more than $1m in damages. Following that ruling, an Israeli court suspended the ex-principal’s extradition proceedings because she claimed she was suffering mental health issues and was unfit to stand trial.

Leifer had not faced a Victorian court over the 74 charges of child sex offences levelled against her. She left Australia abruptly in March 2008 amid allegations of abuse. After a crisis meeting, the Adass Israel school’s leadership hastily organised a flight for Leifer and her family to Israel.

Following the setback, Erlich was persuaded to make a public push for extradition but it was only after she met the former Victorian premier Ted Baillieu that the public campaign began gaining momentum. Her sisters would later join the campaign.

Baillieu, who was Victorian premier against the backdrop of multiple state and national inquiries into institutional child sexual abuse, was acutely aware of the pervasiveness of alleged abuse in the state, and the response of some communities to shun alleged victims who spoke out.

Ted Baillieu looks on as sisters Elly Sapper, Dassi Erlich and Nicole Meyer speak to media in Melbourne on 27 May 2020 after an Israeli court ruled Malka Leifer was mentally fit to be extradited to Australia. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

Baillieu was not aware of Erlich’s story when they first met. She was brought to him by a Jewish victim of abuse, who Baillieu had invited to a meeting after he was troubled by the experiences she recounted at a discussion about alleged abuse in the Jewish community hosted the previous year by the Chabad community – a larger and more mainstream group of Melbourne’s Jewish community that had itself grappled with child sexual abuse scandals.

“Dassi had been shunned by her parents, her wider family, her school and her community,” Baillieu told the Guardian.

“My fundamental approach to these victims is telling them I can’t adjudicate legal situations, I can’t get you funding. What I can do with you is stand with you in public places so you’re not shunned by the community.”

Baillieu would go on to hold press conferences with Erlich and her sisters, and organised for them to meet Australian politicians, including Turnbull, when he was prime minister, in September 2017.

Political momentum had also been building in Victoria before Erlich went public as a victim. The Victorian Labor MLC Philip Dalidakis raised the issue with Israeli politicians and Victorian parliament throughout 2016 and, in mid-2017, the Caulfield Liberal MP, David Southwick, joined the chorus of concerned politicians.

Meanwhile, members of Israel’s parliament – the Knesset – who visited Australia were being urged to raise the matter when they returned home. Dalidakis recalls preparing a letter outlining the key facts and issues of the case, and handing it to several visiting members of Knesset (MK) in Australia.

One of the recipients of these letters was Michal Biran, an opposition MK from Israel’s Labor party, who visited Australia in mid-2017.

By that time, Erlich told her story to an Australian journalist for the first time, and when Biran sat down on her flight to Australia she was seated next to a frustrated Australian passenger who told her about the case. She would hear about it repeatedly in Australia but could barely find any mention of Leifer in Israeli media when she returned to Israel.

At this point, Leifer had been released from prison after psychiatrists ruled she was mentally unfit to stand trial. She was living in the West Bank settlement of Emmanuel.

“I thought, if she’s so insane and mentally unfit for trial, then how come she is living freely, without care?” Biran says.

Biran then put Erlich in touch with journalists at a popular Israeli TV current affairs program, and the story was soon followed up by other Israeli media. Erlich and her sisters would go on to make repeated trips to Israel to meet with other MKs.

After the story aired, Turnbull, who had previously met with Erlich, travelled to Israel in October for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Beersheba, and told journalists he had raised Leifer’s delayed extradition with Netanyahu at a meeting in Jerusalem.

However, in December, when the Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, met Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the Israeli prime minister reportedly reacted with surprise.

“At first he really didn’t know what the premier was talking about – it surprised me,” recalls Josh Burns, a former adviser to Andrews present in the meeting who has since become the Labor MP for Macnamara, the federal electorate that takes in the Adass Israel School.

Josh Burns (left) with sisters Dassi Erlich (2nd left), Nicole Meyer (centre) and Elly Sapper (2nd right) after a Melbourne press conference on 27 May 2020. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

“Netanyahu was very well briefed on every other topic Dan raised over the meeting except this, but he needed Yuval [Rotem, Israel’s former ambassador to Australia who was also in the meeting] to fill him in on the situation,” Burns says.

When the Guardian asks Turnbull about this reaction, he is surprised and reiterates that he did speak with Netanyahu about it. However, the lacklustre response would correlate with the lack of progress the case was having in the Israeli legal system.

Leifer case ‘just exploded’

By February 2019 Leifer was being held in Israel’s only female prison after being rearrested in 2018 following a police investigation prompted by a private investigator who had captured video of Leifer going about her normal life in Emmanuel seemingly unimpacted by mental illness.

When reports broke that Litzman, Israel’s deputy health minister, was being investigated by police for allegedly interfering in Leifer’s case by pressuring court psychiatrists to alter their mental health assessments of her, recognition of Leifer “just exploded” within Israel, according to Biran.

It also emerged that Litzman, who was chairman of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party that was part of Netanyahu’s governing coalition, was a follower of the same Gur Hasidic sect of Judaism as Leifer.

Burns labels the allegations about Litzman “a big turning point” in how the Israeli system progressed the case. “That was what really pissed people off, that there was potentially government interference,” Burns says.

In Israel, the allegations against Litzman – which also included a separate investigation into an allegation of bribery – rocked diplomats and sparked fears about the relationship with Australia. Litzman has denied any wrongdoing, saying he worked “in favour of the citizens of Israel in total transparency and according to the law”.

It was apparent the issue had finally cut through with Israel’s government last year, when the president, Reuven Rivlin, visited Canberra in February. Australian politicians who met with him, including Burns, report Rivlin carried a piece of paper with key facts and developments in Leifer’s case, in anticipation of questions.

Rivlin came with a pledge that he would intervene in the case if it was delayed further.

Despite virtual hearings throughout the pandemic, in December, once the case entered Israel’s supreme court, Leifer was found to have been feigning mental illness and was fit to be extradited to Australia, and the court rejected her final appeal.

Leifer has consistently maintained her innocence in relation to the charges.