MALIN+GOETZ X Brain Dead Drop Limited-Edition Collaboration Celebrating Cannabis

Fashion brand Brain Dead links up with New York-based beauty and lifestyle brand MALIN+GOETZ to celebrate 16 years of its best-selling cannabis fragrance with a fresh new design.

Brain Dead x MALIN+GOETZ Cannabis Candle + Oil reimagines the best-selling aroma with new sage-colored wax and limited edition glass. It doesn't have the standard cannabis side effects, but instead, it evokes a sense of nostalgia with a lingering scent that interpenetrates any room it's in. The original scent was launched in 2007 and inspired by co-founder Andrew Goetz's time in Amsterdam in the '70s.

The fragrance combines notes of cannabis, muguet, and magnolia florals that are perfectly balanced with hints of bergamot, cedarwood, patchouli, and sandalwood — resulting in an aroma that is both bright and smokey, making it so easy to get lost in the sauce of it all.

Only here for a limited time, the Brain Dead x MALIN+GOETZ Cannabis Candle + Oil retails for $68 USD and is available via the brand's website.