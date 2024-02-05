Malin Akerman to Host Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Sweden

“Watchmen” star Malin Åkerman is set to host this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden alongside Swedish singer and comedian Petra Mede.

‘I can’t really describe my feelings about this,” said Åkerman, who has also appeared in projects including “The Heartbreak Kid” and “Entourage.” “I am very excited and a little nervous, but in a positive way. I have always liked Eurovision and to be a part of this fantastic show together with Petra is a dream come true. Additionally, Petra is one of the funniest women I’ve ever met.”

More from Variety

Mede is a television host, comedian and singer who has her own show titled “Petra Mede Show.” She has hosted the contest twice before, the first time alone, in 2013, and subsequently alongside Swedish pop star Måns Zelmerlöw in 2016.

‘Imagine getting the chance to host Eurovision once again! It’s such an incredible honor. After first hosting it alone and then together with the delightful Måns Zelmerlöw by my side, I am now really looking forward to working with Malin. We don’t know each other from before, but we have met a couple of times now, and I’m already completely sold. It’s going to be a joy to work with her!’

The Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in Malmö on May 11 after Swedish contestant Loreen won last year’s competition in the U.K. with her song “Tattoo.” It is Eurovision tradition that the winning country host’s the following year’s contest.

This year’s extravaganza also mark the fifty year anniversary of ABBA — probably Sweden’s best known musical export — making their debut in the competition with iconic track “Waterloo.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.