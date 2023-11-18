Malik-Williams throws for TDs, catches another and Campbell beats North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Hajj Malik-Williams threw for two scores and Campbell beat North Carolina A&T 28-14 on Saturday.

Campbell (5-6, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association) built a 28-0 lead with 6:07 remaining in the first half and were never threatened. The Fighting Camels ended their three-game losing streak against an Aggies team (1-10, 0-8) that ended the season losing seven straight.

Williams threw a 10-yard touchdown to Jalen Kelsey on the game's opening drive. Later in the first quarter he threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Tai Goode to make it 14-0.

Wide receiver Brandon Fietz threw a 24-yard scoring strike to Williams for a three-touchdown lead to start the second quarter. Lamagea McDowell — who ran for 70 yards on 14 carries — ran it in from the 1-yard line for a 28-0 advantage.

Eli Brickhandler ran it in from a yard out to get the Aggies on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Alston Hooker threw a short touchdown pass to Wesley Graves for the lone score in the fourth period.

___

