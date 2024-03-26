Mali vs Nigeria: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Nigeria meet Mali in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh later today.

The Super Eagles managed to bounce back from their defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations last week by beating rivals Ghana.

Winning the ‘Jollof Derby’ would surely have been boosted Finidi George’s chances of earning the job on a permanent basis ahead of this summer’s World Cup qualifiers.

Mali, meanwhile, helped put their loss to the Ivory Coast in the AFCON quarter-final behind them by beating Mauritania on Friday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game

Date, kick-off time and venue

Mali vs Nigeria is scheduled for an 9pm GMT kick-off time later today on Tuesday 26 March, 2024.

The Stade de Marrakech in Marrakesh will host.

Where to watch Mali vs Nigeria

TV channel and live stream: Supporters will be able to watch the action on Bet365’s website and app.

LIVE overage: Follow every minute with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Mali vs Nigeria team news

Lassine Sinayoko seems likely to start in attack for Mali, who recently handed debuts to the likes of Abdoulaye Diaby and Daouda Guindo.

Nigeria, meanwhile, may turn to Ademola Lookman and Umar Sadiq up front, while Calvin Bassey could also feature.

Mali vs Nigeria prediction

Mali had been in good form despite that shock loss in the quarter-finals of the AFCON and Nigeria are missing their talisman Victor Osimhen, so a draw seems a safe bet.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Mali wins: 2

Draws: 3

Nigeria wins: 6

Mali vs Nigeria latest odds

Mali to win: 11/5

Draw: 2/1

Nigeria to win: 6/5

Odds via SkyBet and subject to change.