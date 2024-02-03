Mali vs Ivory Coast LIVE! AFCON 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today
Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast are back in action today as they face Mali in the quarter-finals. While Les Elephants may not have been totally convincing for much of their campaign thus far after just about squeezing through the group stage, they did manage to knock out AFCON holders Senegal by way of a dramatic penalty shootout and momentum feels with them.
The Ivorians, however, are coming up against a very strong Mali side. The Eagles have conceded twice all tournament and look robust enough to go deep into a tournament that has so far been defined by its surprises. They beat a strong Burkina Faso side to get here and will take some knocking out.
After Friday night’s action, it is DR Congo who stand in the way of either Ivory Coast or Mali for a place in this year’s AFCON final. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Kick-off time and venue: 5pm GMT; Stade de la Paix
TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports
Prediction: Eagles to win
Confirmed Mali lineup
Confirmed Ivory Coast lineup
Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast
17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
17 mins: IT'S SAVED!
Traore's spot-kick is saved by Fofana!
Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast
17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie
13 mins: PENALTY TO MALI!
Kossounou brings down Sinayoko and goes into the book!
Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast
17:12 , Jonathan Gorrie
11 mins: The Elephants having the better of it now, mustering two shots in the last few minutes, albeit they haven't troubled the hosts too much.
Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast
17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
05 mins: Mali are growing into this, seeing more of the ball of late.
We're yet to have a shot, however.
Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast
17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie
03 mins: A decent amount of possession from the hosts, forcing free-kicks from Mali but not the fastest of starts.
Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast
17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
01 mins: The Ivorians on the attack first up as Pepe wins a free-kick.
Mali vs Ivory Coast: KICK-OFF!
17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go!
Mali vs Ivory Coast: Closing in on kick-off
16:40 , Jonathan Gorrie
DR Congo will be waiting with baited breath...
Mali vs Ivory Coast: AFCON full of shocks
16:27 , Jonathan Gorrie
Conventional wisdom suggests Mali should be robust enough to get through this but the AFCON has been full of shocks so far...
Confirmed Ivory Coast lineup
16:05 , Jonathan Gorrie
Fofana; Aurier, Ndicka, Seri, Konan; Fofana, Kessie, Gradel; Kossounou, Kouame, Pepe
Confirmed Mali lineup
16:05 , Jonathan Gorrie
Diarra; Traore, Haidara, Kouyate, Niakate, Samasseskou, Couliabaly, Sacko, Traore, Sinayoko, Doumbia
Mali vs Ivory Coast: How the stadium looks
15:42 , Jonathan Gorrie
Mali vs Ivory Coast: Ivory Coast's path to the quarter-finals
15:28 , Jonathan Gorrie
The story has been more dramatic for the Ivorians.
They scraped through as one of the best-third placed teams in the group stage despite winning only once and then knocked out holders Senegal in a penalty shootout.
Mali vs Ivory Coast: Mali's path to the quarter-finals
15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie
The Eagles beat Burkina Faso last time out after topping a group also containing South Africa, Namibia and Tunisia.
Mali vs Ivory Coast: Calm before the storm
15:09 , Jonathan Gorrie
Mali vs Ivory Coast: Latest odds today
14:43 , Jonathan Gorrie
Mali: 5/2
Ivory Coast: 5/4
Draw (90 mins): 19/10
Mali vs Ivory Coast: Who will the winner play?
14:38 , Jonathan Gorrie
DR Congo await in the semi-finals!
Head to head (h2h) history and results
14:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
Since 1983, the Eagles have only beaten the Elephants once.
Mali wins: 4
Draws: 9
Ivory Coast wins: 19
Mali vs Ivory Coast: Score prediction today
14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
This is a really tough one to call, as both teams have momentum and talent. Home support was key to the Ivorians turning things around against Senegal but good defences win tournaments.
Mali to win 1-0.
Ivory Coast team news vs Mali today
14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Ivory Coast welcomed Sebastien Haller back from injury when he appeared as a late substitute against Senegal, and he may be in line to make his first start of the tournament.
Ibrahim Sangare picked up a knock from a heavy Sadio Mane challenge early on while centre-back Ousmane Diomande did not feature in the squad.
Mali team news vs Ivory Coast today
14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma sat out their last-16 match following reports of an injury in training.
There was also concern for Amadou Haidara when he departed the game after receiving treatment.
Mali vs Ivory Coast: TV channel and live stream
14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
