Mali vs Burkina Faso: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Mali today take on Burkina Faso in the penultimate last-16 match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

A quarter-final clash against hosts Ivory Coast is the prize, and it is Mali who are the slight favourites to book their place in that match.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MALI VS BURKINA FASO LIVE!

They finished top of Group E, beating South Africa and then drawing with Tunisia and Namibia, and they now look to avoid a third successive AFCON exit at the last-16 stage.

Burkina Faso finished fourth two years ago and made a confident start to this tournament when beating Mauritania, but then drew with Algeria and were beaten by Angola, as they went through as runners-up in Group D.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Mali vs Burkina Faso is scheduled for 5pm GMT kick-off today, Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

The match will take place at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

Mali topped their group to reach the knockout stages (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Mali vs Burkina Faso

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4:45pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Mali vs Burkina Faso team news

Mali are not believed to have any fitness concerns, with Yves Bissouma returning to the starting lineup against Namibia last time out.

Lassine Sinayoko will once again be a key man, having scored two of Mali's three goals at the tournament.

Burkina Faso will have Mohamed Konate and Ibrahim Toure available again, after both missed the final group-stage match due to suspension.

Djibril Ouattara is likely to drop out of the side, having been replaced at half-time against Angola after failing to impress when leading the line.

Mohamed Konate is back from suspension (AFP via Getty Images)

Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction

Mali's three group matches produced a total of just four goals, and knockout matches are always likely to be nervy occasions anyway.

It promises to be a tight encounter, with Burkina Faso's recent experience of deep AFCON runs potentially just giving them the edge and overturning a recent record of eight defeats in ten matches against Mali.

Story continues

Burkina Faso to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Mali wins: 8

Burkina Faso wins: 1

Draws: 1

Mali vs Burkina Faso match odds

Mali to qualify: 4/7

Burkina Faso to qualify: 5/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).