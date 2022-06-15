Male motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with car in Mississauga

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition in a trauma centre after his vehicle collided with a car in Mississauga on Tuesday evening. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC - image credit)

A male motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after his vehicle collided with a car in Mississauga on Tuesday evening, police say.

The crash happened at Derry Road and Tenth Line West, according to Peel Regional Police. Emergency crews were called to the crash at about 7:20 p.m.

Peel Regional Paramedics took the motorcyclist to a trauma centre. No one else was injured in the crash, police said.

All other people involved in the crash remained on the scene, police added.

Police have closed roads in the area. Motorists are urged to take other routes.