Male in life-threatening condition after being shot during robbery attempt in Scarborough

Toronto police say just after 8 p.m. they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road after two males with firearms entered a store. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

A male is n life-threatening condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery at a store in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Police said just after 8 p.m., they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road after two males with firearms entered a store.

Police said one person was shot.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

It was not immediately clear if the person shot was a store employee or a customer.

Police said the gunmen fled the scene in a vehicle.