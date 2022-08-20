Male in life-threatening condition after being shot during robbery attempt in Scarborough
A male is n life-threatening condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery at a store in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
Police said just after 8 p.m., they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road after two males with firearms entered a store.
Police said one person was shot.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
It was not immediately clear if the person shot was a store employee or a customer.
Police said the gunmen fled the scene in a vehicle.