Male Infertility Market Size Hit $6.21Bn, Globally, by 2027 Growing at 6.2% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Male infertility market is expected to reach US$ 6.21396 billion by 2027 from US$ 3.88382 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Male Infertility Market Global Analysis and Forecast – by Test, Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and End User,” the report highlights the trends prevalent in the global male infertility market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the increase in male infertility worldwide and technological advancements. However, the high cost of procedures hampers the growth of the market.

Male Infertility Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 3.88382 Billion in 2019

Market Size Value by

US$ 6.21396 Billion by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 6.2% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

280

No. Tables

221

No. of Charts & Figures

90

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Test ; Treatment Type ; Distribution Channel ; End User , and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Male Infertility Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

MERCK KGaA, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., Andrology Solutions, Halotech DNA, INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Vitrolife  are among the prominent players operating in the male infertility market. These players are focused on both organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain their position in the market.

  • For instance, in July 2019, Vitrolife entered into an agreement with Prime Tech to collaboratively develop and exclusively market the Piezo technique for enhanced ICSI procedure in human IVF in the global markets, excluding Thailand, Japan, and Malaysia. Vitrolife has initiated application procedures for regulatory approval in various markets to enable the prospective commercialization of technology.

  • In Apr 2018, Hamilton Thorne and Halotech DNA partnered to expand the products and services related to reproductive technologies. This partnership is focused on the business expansion, including the collaboration of Halotech DNA's in-vitro diagnostic kit-related products Halosprm G2 kit and compatibility the Hamilton Thorne's IVOS II and CEROS II DNA Fragmentation module.

The standardization of regulations in majority of countries has helped the male infertility market players to launch their innovative solutions. For instance, in January 2016, AytuBioScience obtained the CE mark for MiOXSYS System that assesses the levels of oxidative stress in human semen, thereby aiding in the diagnosis of infertility. Similarly, in October 2016, Episona Inc., an epigenetics data company focused on improving outcomes in reproductive health, introduced an innovative male infertility test named Seed. The test evaluates epigenetic changes on DNA to predict the male infertility and poor embryo development risks. Further, in January 2019, Dadi, a men’s health company, launched at-home fertility test and sperm storage kit, making the male reproductive health issues more accessible.

Infertility has emerged as a common epidemic among young Indian population. With the shift of conventional mindset among males with respect to infertility, new fertility centers specific for males are being inaugurated in the country. For instance, in December 2018, Androlife was established as India’s first male fertility clinic in Hyderabad, India. Thus, the technological developments in the field of male infertility diagnostics and therapeutics fuel the growth of the market.

Increase in Male Fertility Worldwide

Infertility in males is a global issue with prevalence percentages varying from one region to another. Deficiencies in semen and poor semen quality are the prime causes of infertility in men. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), infertility affected ~15% couples, i.e., ~48.5 million couples, worldwide in 2016. Further, according to a research survey published in the Journal of Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology, in 2016, infertility rate among men was found to be highest in Africa and Eastern/Central Europe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), among ~20% of infertile couples, the problem is with male partners, whereas in 30% of couples, the issue exists in both the partners. Thus, men contribute to ~50% of the infertility cases globally. Furthermore, according to Healthy Male Andrology Australia, a division funded by Australian Government Department of Health, ~1 in 20 males produces low number of sperms, leading to infertility, and 1 in ~100 men has no sperms at all.

A few of the common factors responsible for causing infertility in men include low hormone production levels in pituitary gland, sexual problems affecting the entry of semen into vaginal tract, and presence of sperm antibodies. Varicocele, i.e., a presence of enlarged veins in testicle, is the most common cause of low sperm count in men. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, varicocele is present in ~40% of men suffering from infertility problems.

Male Fertility Market: Segmental Overview

The global male infertility market, based on test, is segmented into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, computer assisted semen analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, sperm penetration assay, and others. The DNA fragmentation technique segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas the computer assisted semen analysis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The male infertility market, based on treatment type, is segmented into assisted reproductive technology and varicocele surgery, and medication. The assisted reproductive technology and varicocele surgery segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The male infertility market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into hospitals pharmacies, pharmacies and drug stores, and online pharmacies. In 2019, the hospitals pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

The male Infertility market, based on end user, is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and other end users. In 2019, the fertility centers segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the market from 2020 to 2027.

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass