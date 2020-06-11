Male Indian national dies of coronary heart disease, later found to have COVID-19: MOH

(FILE PHOTO: Singapore General Hospital/AP Photo)

SINGAPORE — A 44-year-old male Indian national has died of coronary heart disease and was later confirmed to have COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday (11 June).

With the man’s death, there are a total of 10 fatalities who had tested positive for the virus and died from unrelated causes.

The man, identified as case 39327, developed chest and epigastric pain on 28 May, and had sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic.

He was found unconscious at his place of residence on 8 June and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital’s emergency department. He died on the same day.

Two days after his death, he was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count. To date, there have been 25 patients who died from COVID-19 complications.

On Thursday, the MOH reported 422 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Thursday noon, bringing the total to 39,387.

